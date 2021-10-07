- Jade Cargill def. Skye Blue. After the match, Jade Cargill attacked Skye Blue, but Thunder Rosa made her way out for the save and chased Cargill off with a chair.

- AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) def. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) to retain their AEW World Tag Team Titles. Max Caster referenced Ben Simmons and Arn Anderson’s gun promo from last week prior to the match.

- CM Punk def. Daniel Garcia via submission with the Anaconda Vice. CM Punk was back to wearing his old tights.

AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the air. Here are your spoilers, courtesy of Rajah.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

AEW Rampage Spoilers (10/8/2021)

AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...] Oct 07 - AEW held their Rampage tapings tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was taped right after Dynamite went off the a[...]

Bobby Fish Signs With AEW

AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...] Oct 07 - AEW has announced on Twitter that Bobby Fish has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, following a match against Sammy Guevara for th[...]

AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Show Results (October 6th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...] Oct 06 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live from Philadelphia, PA tonight with their second anniversary show and they have stacked [...]

Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker

Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...] Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to ea[...]

AJ Lee and Tessa Blanchard Sign With Women Of Wrestling (WOW)

The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal[...] Oct 06 - The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal[...]

Junior Dos Santos Set To Wrestle In AEW

Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against[...] Oct 06 - Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against[...]

AEW Announce Brand New Title

The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known [...] Oct 06 - The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known [...]

CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia set for AEW Rampage on Friday

CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we[...] Oct 06 - CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we[...]

Bryan Danielson Loses First Match In AEW

Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team ag[...] Oct 06 - Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team ag[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Revealed For October 5, 2021

The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views[...] Oct 06 - The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views[...]

Damian Priest Reveals He Used to Live On The Street

WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on th[...] Oct 06 - WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on th[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Opening Match For Tonight’s Second-Anniversary Dynamite Episode

AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW&rs[...] Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW&rs[...]

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be A 'Must-Watch’ Show

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't rea[...] Oct 06 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't rea[...]

Kenny Dykstra Reportedly Training People At WWE Performance Center

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scen[...] Oct 06 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scen[...]

Former WWE Star Teasing "Joker" Reference Ahead Of Tonight's AEW Casino Ladder Match

The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler[...] Oct 06 - The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler[...]

Kyle Petty Explains How He Got nWo NASCAR Deal

Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't kn[...] Oct 06 - Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't kn[...]

Johnny Gargano Removes Mentions of WWE NXT From His Twitter Bio

Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrest[...] Oct 06 - Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrest[...]

Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream

Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...] Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...]

Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make

Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...] Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...]

CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...] Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...]

Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"

Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...] Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...]

Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title Again

During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...] Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...]

Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...] Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...]