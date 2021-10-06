Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker

Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in the future.

This was Page’s first match since his five-on-five tag team loss to the Elite a few months ago, with the stipulation that he would not be able to challenge for the world title if he lost.

Page took time off to spend with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child.

When do you think AEW should put Hangman vs Kenny on and who should win?