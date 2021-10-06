AEW Announce Brand New Title

The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW!

The title will be known as the TBS title in honour of Dynamite moving to TBS next year and will be a belt for the Women's division!

The TBS Championship is coming to the #AEW women's division when #AEWDynamite moves to @TBSNetwork starting January 5!



The TBS Championship is coming to the AEW women's division when AEW Dynamite moves to TBS Network starting January 5!

Who do you think will be the first TBS Champion?