WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia set for AEW Rampage on Friday

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 06, 2021

CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia set for AEW Rampage on Friday

CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we have been starved for 7 years!

During said promo, he offered the crowd the opportunity to see him wrestle and when they made it clear that they wanted that he called out Daniel Garcia for Rampage this Friday. Tony Khan made this match official within minutes.

Are you excited for Punk vs Garcia on Friday?


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewdynamite #cmpunk
https://wrestlr.me/71170/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 06
Hangman Adam Page Returns To AEW Dynamite As The Joker
Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in th[...]
Oct 06 - Hangman Adam Page made his triumphant return to AEW Dynamite tonight as The Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Page then went ahead and triumphed to earn himself a title match against Kenny Omega in th[...]
Oct 06
AJ Lee and Tessa Blanchard Sign With Women Of Wrestling (WOW)
The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. New episodes of WOW will begin o[...]
Oct 06 - The Women of Wrestling is returning to television. The all-female professional promotion announced on Wednesday that they've signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. New episodes of WOW will begin o[...]
Oct 06
Junior Dos Santos Set To Wrestle In AEW
Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against The Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos! Comin[...]
Oct 06 - Huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight as Dan Lambert seemed to set up a trios match between Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho against The Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos! Comin[...]
Oct 06
AEW Announce Brand New Title
The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known as the TBS title in honour of Dynamite moving to T[...]
Oct 06 - The big announcement from Tony Khan was delivered in the ring by Tony Schiavone tonight and we have a new title belt in AEW! The title will be known as the TBS title in honour of Dynamite moving to T[...]
Oct 06
CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia set for AEW Rampage on Friday
CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we have been starved for 7 years! During said promo[...]
Oct 06 - CM Punk came out tonight for a promo as seems to be customary for every AEW show since he signed. There are never any complaints about this because we have been starved for 7 years! During said promo[...]
Oct 06
Bryan Danielson Loses First Match In AEW
Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team against The Super Elite of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole &a[...]
Oct 06 - Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team against The Super Elite of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole &a[...]
Oct 06
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Revealed For October 5, 2021
The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views, which is down from last week's 655,000 viewers, [...]
Oct 06 - The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views, which is down from last week's 655,000 viewers, [...]
Oct 06
Damian Priest Reveals He Used to Live On The Street
WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on the streets before eventually joining WWE.  Ch[...]
Oct 06 - WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on the streets before eventually joining WWE.  Ch[...]
Oct 06
Tony Khan Reveals Opening Match For Tonight’s Second-Anniversary Dynamite Episode
AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW’s second-anniversary show. Check out the high[...]
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW’s second-anniversary show. Check out the high[...]
Oct 06
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be A 'Must-Watch’ Show
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't really made them appointment viewing for their core v[...]
Oct 06 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't really made them appointment viewing for their core v[...]
Oct 06
Kenny Dykstra Reportedly Training People At WWE Performance Center
It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scenes training up-and-coming wrestlers at the WWE Per[...]
Oct 06 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scenes training up-and-coming wrestlers at the WWE Per[...]

Oct 06
Former WWE Star Teasing "Joker" Reference Ahead Of Tonight's AEW Casino Ladder Match
The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler to be injected into the match as a wildcard kind [...]
Oct 06 - The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler to be injected into the match as a wildcard kind [...]
Oct 06
Kyle Petty Explains How He Got nWo NASCAR Deal
Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't know, Kyle Petty originally drove the nWo car as a p[...]
Oct 06 - Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't know, Kyle Petty originally drove the nWo car as a p[...]
Oct 06
Johnny Gargano Removes Mentions of WWE NXT From His Twitter Bio
Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwor[...]
Oct 06 - Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwor[...]
Oct 06
Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream
Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I w[...]
Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I w[...]
Oct 06
Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make
Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT. [...]
Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT. [...]
Oct 06
CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."
CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer. Punk is straight edge, and thus i[...]
Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer. Punk is straight edge, and thus i[...]
Oct 06
Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"
Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he h[...]
Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he h[...]
Oct 06
Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title Again
During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Here i[...]
Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Here i[...]
Oct 06
Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi
WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that s[...]
Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that s[...]
Oct 06
Jim Ross Reveals What Edge And Christian Were Paid When They First Joined WWE
AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR p[...]
Oct 06 - AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR p[...]
Oct 06
Johnny Gargano Changes His Social Media Bio Fueling Speculation
Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculation about his future.  Gargano’s latest [...]
Oct 06 - Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculation about his future.  Gargano’s latest [...]
Oct 06
Lana Tried To Bulk Up "Like Charlotte" To Become Women's Champion
Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up to be more like Charlotte's size so she could try [...]
Oct 06 - Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up to be more like Charlotte's size so she could try [...]
Oct 06
Tony Khan Set To Make Huge Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announc[...]
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announc[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π