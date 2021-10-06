WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bryan Danielson Loses First Match In AEW
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 06, 2021
Bryan Danielson has certainly had a hell of an interesting start to his AEW career. Tonight he joined Jurassic Express & Christian Cage to team against The Super Elite of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks.
In an epic match to start the show, The Super Elite Picked up the win to leave Danielson's record in AEW at 1 win - 1 draw - 1 loss.
What's next for the American Dragon?
https://wrestlr.me/71169/
