Tony Khan Reveals Opening Match For Tonight’s Second-Anniversary Dynamite Episode

AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW’s second-anniversary show.

On how far AEW has come in 2 years:

“I certainly had aspirations for AEW to hit certain heights, but we’re further than I’ve ever dreamed,” Khan says. “We’ve signed Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Sting all in a one-year period. We’ve added legendary names like Christian Cage and Matt Hardy, and stars of the present—Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black—and the development of the women’s division, especially being joined by Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa. We’re really proud of where we are after two years, and we’re so grateful that the roster worked so hard through the pandemic.”

What will be opening tonight's AEW Dynamite*:

*Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, the Jurassic Express and Christian Cage

“That’s the match I plan to open with, which I am going to do everything in my power to present without commercials,” Khan says. “And since the arrival of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, the lines have been drawn. It’s going to be special.”

On the card:

“This entire card is a perfect representation of what AEW is about,” Khan says. “And we’re honored to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the show with the best wrestling fans in the world.”