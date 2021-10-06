WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be A 'Must-Watch’ Show

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources.

Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't really made them appointment viewing for their core viewers, especially in the United States.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting WWE is looking to change their approach to the event in a big way.

"It’s a big show, they’re giving away big matches in Saudi Arabia. It’s a money deal for them. Will there be any long-term changes to their storytelling? Most of the time, no but maybe we’ll see some changes happen this time around. Because I know the big deal for them has been [that] they are very much aware that the Saudi show seems like a nothing show. It just seems like a very big house show with no longer-term repercussions. But they want to change that and make this a show you want to watch. One o’clock in the afternoon on a Thursday is maybe not the most peak viewership but they don’t give a sh*t about peak viewership. They don’t care about any of that because they make the same amount of money no matter how many people watch live or not on Peacock. I would not be surprised if they continue on with these stories and stuff."

WWE has only announced two matches for the event so far:

- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

– RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omoos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

– Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

– Goldberg vs. Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match

