WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be A 'Must-Watch’ Show
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2021
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources.
Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't really made them appointment viewing for their core viewers, especially in the United States.
Andrew Zarian of the
Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting WWE is looking to change their approach to the event in a big way.
"It’s a big show, they’re giving away big matches in Saudi Arabia. It’s a money deal for them. Will there be any long-term changes to their storytelling? Most of the time, no but maybe we’ll see some changes happen this time around. Because I know the big deal for them has been [that] they are very much aware that the Saudi show seems like a nothing show. It just seems like a very big house show with no longer-term repercussions. But they want to change that and make this a show you want to watch. One o’clock in the afternoon on a Thursday is maybe not the most peak viewership but they don’t give a sh*t about peak viewership. They don’t care about any of that because they make the same amount of money no matter how many people watch live or not on Peacock. I would not be surprised if they continue on with these stories and stuff."
WWE has only announced two matches for the event so far:
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship – RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omoos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship – Goldberg vs. Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match
Click below to listen to the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast.
https://wrestlr.me/71165/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 06
Oct 06 - The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on th[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW&rs[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't rea[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scen[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't kn[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrest[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christia[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculatio[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette's Throwing Down, where she spoke about her boyfriend Adam Cole being terrified of[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in W[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that [...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - WWE has filed a new trademark on the name Sam Stoker, for the purposes of "entertainment services." Sam Stoker is one-half of the tag team 'Pretty De[...]