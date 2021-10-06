Kenny Dykstra Reportedly Training People At WWE Performance Center

"I’ve decided to retire from in ring wrestling. When I started at 13 I thought I’d retire at 40. But smart investments overtime have allowed me to be done now. I’m in my prime, and that will go towards my family and being a father. Thanks to the fans who stuck by me."

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kenny Dykstra is back with WWE, only this time instead of being on-camera, he's behind the scenes training up-and-coming wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Revealed For October 5, 2021

The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views, which is down from last week's 655,000 viewers, [...] Oct 06 - The viewership has been revealed for the October 5, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 632,000 views, which is down from last week's 655,000 viewers, [...]

Damian Priest Reveals He Used to Live On The Street

WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on the streets before eventually joining WWE. Ch[...] Oct 06 - WWE U.S. champion Damian Priest was recently interviewed by SuperLuchas.com during which he opened up about how he used to be homeless and lived on the streets before eventually joining WWE. Ch[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Opening Match For Tonight’s Second-Anniversary Dynamite Episode

AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW’s second-anniversary show. Check out the high[...] Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan recently took part in an interview for Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which is AEW’s second-anniversary show. Check out the high[...]

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Will Be A 'Must-Watch’ Show

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't really made them appointment viewing for their core v[...] Oct 06 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to be a "must-watch" event according to sources. Crown Jewel events past years have been action-packed but WWE hasn't really made them appointment viewing for their core v[...]

Kenny Dykstra Reportedly Training People At WWE Performance Center

Former WWE Star Teasing "Joker" Reference Ahead Of Tonight's AEW Casino Ladder Match

The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler to be injected into the match as a wildcard kind [...] Oct 06 - The main drawing gimmick of AEW's Casino matches, from the battle royale to the ladder match, is always who is going to be the Joker? The one wrestler to be injected into the match as a wildcard kind [...]

Kyle Petty Explains How He Got nWo NASCAR Deal

Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't know, Kyle Petty originally drove the nWo car as a p[...] Oct 06 - Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted. For those who don't know, Kyle Petty originally drove the nWo car as a p[...]

Johnny Gargano Removes Mentions of WWE NXT From His Twitter Bio

Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwor[...] Oct 06 - Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio. His bio previously read “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwor[...]

Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream

Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I w[...] Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I w[...]

Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make

Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT. [...] Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT. [...]

CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer. Punk is straight edge, and thus i[...] Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer. Punk is straight edge, and thus i[...]

Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"

Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he h[...] Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he h[...]

Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title Again

During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Here i[...] Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Here i[...]

Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that s[...] Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that s[...]

Jim Ross Reveals What Edge And Christian Were Paid When They First Joined WWE

AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR p[...] Oct 06 - AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR p[...]

Johnny Gargano Changes His Social Media Bio Fueling Speculation

Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculation about his future. Gargano’s latest [...] Oct 06 - Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculation about his future. Gargano’s latest [...]

Lana Tried To Bulk Up "Like Charlotte" To Become Women's Champion

Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up to be more like Charlotte's size so she could try [...] Oct 06 - Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up to be more like Charlotte's size so she could try [...]

Tony Khan Set To Make Huge Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announc[...] Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announc[...]

Britt Baker Says Adam Cole Is "A Baby" When In The Dental Chair

Britt Baker was recently a guest on Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette's Throwing Down, where she spoke about her boyfriend Adam Cole being terrified of the dentist's office. "He's currently mid-Invi[...] Oct 06 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette's Throwing Down, where she spoke about her boyfriend Adam Cole being terrified of the dentist's office. "He's currently mid-Invi[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian[...] Oct 06 - AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian[...]

Sharmell Believes Pro Wrestling Is Having A 'Diversity and Inclusion Moment'

Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the following to say on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podca[...] Oct 06 - Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the following to say on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podca[...]

Santos Escobar Likens His Journey In WWE To Getting A Scholarship

NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in WWE and linked the journey to getting a college sch[...] Oct 06 - NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in WWE and linked the journey to getting a college sch[...]

Chris Jericho Believes Will Ospreay Will Join AEW One Day

During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him about it back in 2019. "I’d love to see Wil[...] Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him about it back in 2019. "I’d love to see Wil[...]

Tony Khan Slams Reports About AEW EVP's As 'Pretty Disingenuous'

It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that "creative is absolutely Tony Khan’s prerogat[...] Oct 06 - It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that "creative is absolutely Tony Khan’s prerogat[...]