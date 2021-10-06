Kyle Petty Explains How He Got nWo NASCAR Deal

Legendary race car driver Kyle Petty recently held a Reddit AMA on /r/NASCAR/, where fans could ask any questions they wanted.

For those who don't know, Kyle Petty originally drove the nWo car as a promotional tie-in between WCW and NASCAR. WCW had their own car, which is why nWo had to have one to counter it, to bring the rivalry between WCW and nWo to the racetrack as well.

User IAmMapes asked "I know it's been a long time, but is it really nWo for life? Have you talked to anyone from the New World Order since you drove their car?"

Kyle Petty replied through Xfinity's official account, "It's been awhile, but I've seen Nash. But of course I'm nWo 4 Life."

The Xfinity editor typing out Petty's replies noted that Petty did the "too sweet" hand gesture as well.

Another user, GongShowJ03, asked "How did driving the nWo car come about?"

Petty replied "It was because of Turner. They had the WCW car and they had the nWo, they needed the competition on the race track and I was the only guy with long hair, so they chose me."