Johnny Gargano Removes Mentions of WWE NXT From His Twitter Bio

Fans may have noticed recently that Johnny Gargano has removed all mentions of WWE NXT from his Twitter bio.

His bio previously read “Pro Wrestler, Clevelander. – Be Yourself & Outwork. @WWENXT on @USA_Network”, but has since been updated to remove the NXT/USA Network plug.

It had been reported earlier this month that Gargano’s contract with WWE will expire on December 3rd of this year.

It is unknown at this time if he has signed a new deal or not.