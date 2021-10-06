Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream

Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors.

“It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I was in the Performance Center, Shawn Michaels had a small little class that he would teach. It was me, Undisputed (Era), Johnny Gargano, just a couple of us were in this group, Tommaso Ciampa was in there. So learning from Shawn, and then every week we’re at TV seeing Hunter, getting to learn from him. A lot of the stuff that we performed back there for everyone was partially their ideas. They’re handing it to us. My whole life, when I was older I understood, but when I was growing up, I hated Triple H. I hated him, hated him. But now I appreciate that feeling because that’s what he wanted me to feel at that moment. So I’m like, ‘man, he’s so good’, going back and watching everything. All the little things, him and Shawn both, all the little things when they’re talking, you’re like, ‘oh yeah, that’s totally obvious. Why didn’t I think of that?’ You ask them a question, ‘hey, I was thinking about this. What do you think?’ And they’ll say something and you’re like, ‘oh yeah. That’s exactly what I was thinking about.’ It’s so crazy to go from watching them every Monday to just being there and being able to listen and grow. It’s hard to even not ask questions, we’re always asking questions. But for me, Eric Thomas is a hip hop creature. He always says, ‘when you’re in there with a guru, you better listen. There’s a reason he’s a guru and you’re not a guru. It’s time to listen.’ And that’s what I’m always doing, just listening. Both of those guys, they have so much knowledge to give, so much knowledge.”

Ricochet says Triple H came up with the "SHOW ME!" moment between him and Velveteen Dream.