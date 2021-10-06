Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make

Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT.

“When I talked to them, they were like, ‘We know you’re coming from football. We’re actually giving you a great salary, $39,000. Most guys are at $30,000. So, don’t tell anyone what you’re making because if they find out, they’re going to come for you.'” “I think they had the range at the time. it was $600 a week, $750 a week, and top guys were making $1,000. For a newcomer, they were like, ‘We don’t give any newcomers $750, that’s more like the midcard guys.’ We’re going to start you at that tier two. I know Enzo was making $600 when I was there.”

Chris Hero said a lot of guys were "afraid to speak up" to get more money in NXT.

“There were a couple people making that who were…you get job scared sometimes and there are eggshells and you’re like, ‘I need more to live,’ but you don’t want to speak up. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re doing cuts. This guy spoke up.’ I know there was a little tension.”

Rawley said his entire NXT run was pretty much laid out for him in advance on day one.