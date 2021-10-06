CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer.

Punk is straight edge, and thus is heavily known for not drinking.

Punk had this to say:

"The thing that was going through my mind in that moment was, 'Man, this guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now.' But it was a funny moment for me. I was just like, 'This is hilarious.' Sometimes it's not about the gift, the gesture is more important."

At least the offer was appreciated.

