Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"

Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert.

"He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he has a gift of gab and he’s so polarizing. The fact that some of the fans love him and the other side of the fans absolutely despise him and don’t even want him on the show. That’s how you know you’re doing something right, because you know, people can talk about heat and go away heat and all that sort of thing. Hey man, this guy is getting people to pay attention and standing next to someone that is doing that, guess what? That spotlight that’s on him is also shining on me. So I appreciate it."

He also spoke about AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation being great places to get noticed.