WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 06, 2021

Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"

Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert.

"He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he has a gift of gab and he’s so polarizing. The fact that some of the fans love him and the other side of the fans absolutely despise him and don’t even want him on the show. That’s how you know you’re doing something right, because you know, people can talk about heat and go away heat and all that sort of thing. Hey man, this guy is getting people to pay attention and standing next to someone that is doing that, guess what? That spotlight that’s on him is also shining on me. So I appreciate it."

He also spoke about AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation being great places to get noticed.

"I mean those are great platforms [AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation] for people to get opportunities and actually, a lot of people have been hired from those opportunities so it’s great. If I was a professional wrestler that did not work for AEW, I would be looking to get on AEW Dark or Dark: Elevation. That would be the goal. That’s where you wanna be, that’s where the eyes are going to be on you and then you’ll have an opportunity to hopefully move on to Dynamite and Rampage and even myself, someone who is a full-time roster member, you know, I appreciate the opportunities I get to be on those shows because it’s — any ring time you get is good, it’s good to get reps."

Source: postwrestling.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #dan lambert #scorpio sky
https://wrestlr.me/71157/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 06
Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream
Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...]
Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was gre[...]
Oct 06
Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make
Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...]
Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money h[...]
Oct 06
CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."
CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...]
Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offe[...]
Oct 06
Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"
Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...]
Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] [...]
Oct 06
Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title Again
During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...]
Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no[...]
Oct 06
Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi
WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...]
Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think t[...]
Oct 06
Jim Ross Reveals What Edge And Christian Were Paid When They First Joined WWE
AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christia[...]
Oct 06 - AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christia[...]
Oct 06
Johnny Gargano Changes His Social Media Bio Fueling Speculation
Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculatio[...]
Oct 06 - Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculatio[...]
Oct 06
Lana Tried To Bulk Up "Like Charlotte" To Become Women's Champion
Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up [...]
Oct 06 - Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up [...]
Oct 06
Tony Khan Set To Make Huge Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition [...]
Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition [...]
Oct 06
Britt Baker Says Adam Cole Is "A Baby" When In The Dental Chair
Britt Baker was recently a guest on Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette's Throwing Down, where she spoke about her boyfriend Adam Cole being terrified of[...]
Oct 06 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette's Throwing Down, where she spoke about her boyfriend Adam Cole being terrified of[...]

Oct 06
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT
AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young [...]
Oct 06 - AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young [...]
Oct 06
Sharmell Believes Pro Wrestling Is Having A 'Diversity and Inclusion Moment'
Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the [...]
Oct 06 - Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the [...]
Oct 06
Santos Escobar Likens His Journey In WWE To Getting A Scholarship
NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in W[...]
Oct 06 - NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in W[...]
Oct 06
Chris Jericho Believes Will Ospreay Will Join AEW One Day
During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him [...]
Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him [...]
Oct 06
Tony Khan Slams Reports About AEW EVP's As 'Pretty Disingenuous'
It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that [...]
Oct 06 - It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that [...]
Oct 06
WWE File Trademark On Name Of NXT UK Title Holder
WWE has filed a new trademark on the name Sam Stoker, for the purposes of "entertainment services." Sam Stoker is one-half of the tag team 'Pretty De[...]
Oct 06 - WWE has filed a new trademark on the name Sam Stoker, for the purposes of "entertainment services." Sam Stoker is one-half of the tag team 'Pretty De[...]
Oct 06
Booker T Thinks It's Too Soon To Break Up The Street Profits
Following a well-received SmackDown main event, many fans have started speculating that WWE may be planning on breaking up The Street Profits. Booker[...]
Oct 06 - Following a well-received SmackDown main event, many fans have started speculating that WWE may be planning on breaking up The Street Profits. Booker[...]
Oct 06
Parker Boudreaux Debuts In NXT 2.0
Parker Boudreaux has finally made his debut on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0. Boudreaux was seen in the crowd as Joe Gacy made his way to the backstage[...]
Oct 06 - Parker Boudreaux has finally made his debut on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0. Boudreaux was seen in the crowd as Joe Gacy made his way to the backstage[...]
Oct 06
Dusty Rhodes' Daughter Teil Rhodes Talks Dusty's Legacy, Dustin/Cody Relationship
Teil Rhodes, the daughter of Dusty Rhodes, was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her father's legacy as a human being as opposed to [...]
Oct 06 - Teil Rhodes, the daughter of Dusty Rhodes, was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her father's legacy as a human being as opposed to [...]
Oct 05
WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Draft Night Two
The viewership for the October 4, 2021 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network, which featured the second half of the WWE Draft has been revealed. Accordin[...]
Oct 05 - The viewership for the October 4, 2021 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network, which featured the second half of the WWE Draft has been revealed. Accordin[...]
Oct 05
WWE NXT Title Match Announced For Halloween Havoc Special
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has been scheduled for October 26, 2021. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa announced the news during a promo on Tuesday’s epi[...]
Oct 05 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has been scheduled for October 26, 2021. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa announced the news during a promo on Tuesday’s epi[...]
Oct 05
AEW Dark Results (October 5th 2021)
AEW Dark on a Tuesday is a wrestling staple now. The Taz & Excalibur Podcast as I like to call it has 13 matches tonight with some big names invol[...]
Oct 05 - AEW Dark on a Tuesday is a wrestling staple now. The Taz & Excalibur Podcast as I like to call it has 13 matches tonight with some big names invol[...]
Oct 05
Ricochet Was Supposed To Have Segment With Reuiniting DX That Never Happened
Ricochet was recently a guest on the With Authority podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to have an angle with DX in WWE. "One time, I h[...]
Oct 05 - Ricochet was recently a guest on the With Authority podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to have an angle with DX in WWE. "One time, I h[...]
Oct 05
Mojo Rawley Reveals Abandoned Plans For League of Nations Faction
Mojo Rawley spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations on Highspots Wrestling, where he revealed he was almost part of a new League of Nations stabl[...]
Oct 05 - Mojo Rawley spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations on Highspots Wrestling, where he revealed he was almost part of a new League of Nations stabl[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π