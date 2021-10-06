Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands."