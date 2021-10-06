Jim Ross Reveals What Edge And Christian Were Paid When They First Joined WWE

AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian.

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, he discussed the tag duo joining WWE and how much they earned in those early days:

"Edge just exuded charisma. It's natural. You can't teach ‘it’, you can't feel it, touch it, smell it. We talked about that before. He had ‘it’, and you can't produce ‘it’. ‘It’ is in your DNA, so to speak.

You know that the first contract I signed these two cats, Edge and Christian, I had no idea how the hell I got this number, but they were making $210 a week and they were happy to get it. Because we knew that it wouldn’t be long before that number became just a memory.

Budgets and things like that. They've been around the Indies and Ontario for quite some time. So, I just felt like they were going to be or could be our next big thing."