Tony Khan Set To Make Huge Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announcements", including one huge one.

He told PWInsider, "so, there’s a lot of great wrestling and I’m going to have some fun announcements, and it’s going to be a really special show. And I can tell you right now, I have one huge announcement on the show."

When asked who will be the joker in tonight's Casino Ladder Match, he avoided answering and said, "I will go back to the announcement instead and tell you that it’s been something a long time coming. I’m very excited about it and proud of it and it’ll really add a lot to the company, I think."