Britt Baker Says Adam Cole Is "A Baby" When In The Dental Chair

"He's currently mid-Invisalign treatment, actually. He's coming in [Tuesday] and we're going to adjust his Invisalign. I have him using an electronic toothbrush. He's not the best flosser, but we're getting better. It's daily upkeep. We're keeping up on his cleaning, I have to drag him into the office. He claims I'm too rough, but I think he's just a baby when he gets his teeth cleaned. I said it, Adam Cole is a baby in the dental chair."

Britt Baker was recently a guest on Miesha Tate & Renee Paquette's Throwing Down, where she spoke about her boyfriend Adam Cole being terrified of the dentist's office.

Ricochet Credits Triple H With Coming Up With "Show Me!" Moment With Velveteen Dream

Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I w[...] Oct 06 - Ricochet recently sat down with the With Authority podcast, where he had high praises for Triple H and Shawn Michaels as mentors. “It was great, actually him and Shawn Michaels both. When I w[...]

Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Money NXT Wrestlers Make

Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT. [...] Oct 06 - Mojo Rawley and Chris Hero recently hung out for Shoot Conversations on the Highspots Wrestling Network, where Rawley opened up about how much money he was making initially when he came to WWE NXT. [...]

CM Punk On Fan Who Offered Him A Beer: "This guy is lucky I'm not a heel right now."

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer. Punk is straight edge, and thus i[...] Oct 06 - CM Punk was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, who brought up a funny moment during one of CM Punk's entrances in which a fan offered him a beer. Punk is straight edge, and thus i[...]

Scorpio Sky Praises Dan Lambert: "He's A Natural"

Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he h[...] Oct 06 - Scorpio Sky was recently interviewed by Tthe Miami Herald, where he had high praises for Dan Lambert. "He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he h[...]

Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title Again

During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Here i[...] Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Popculture.com, Cody Rhodes said that he will not go back on the match stipulation from 2019 which stipulates he can no longer challenge for the AEW World title. Here i[...]

Sonya Deville Reveals Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that s[...] Oct 06 - WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump during which she discussed why she dislikes Naomi. "Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that s[...]

Jim Ross Reveals What Edge And Christian Were Paid When They First Joined WWE

AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR p[...] Oct 06 - AEW commentator Jim Ross once served as head of the Talent Relations for WWE back in the 90s and two of his acquisitions at the were Edge and Christian. During the latest episode of his Grilling JR p[...]

Johnny Gargano Changes His Social Media Bio Fueling Speculation

Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculation about his future. Gargano’s latest [...] Oct 06 - Fightful recently reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is due to expire on December 3, 2021, and there has naturally been much speculation about his future. Gargano’s latest [...]

Lana Tried To Bulk Up "Like Charlotte" To Become Women's Champion

Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up to be more like Charlotte's size so she could try [...] Oct 06 - Lana recently was part of a virtual autograph signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about momentarily trying to bulk herself up to be more like Charlotte's size so she could try [...]

Tony Khan Set To Make Huge Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announc[...] Oct 06 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed in an interview with PWInsider that on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the anniversary edition of the program he will be making "some fun announc[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian[...] Oct 06 - AEW Dynamite returns tonight with another action-packed episode on TNT. The following matches have already been announced: - Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian[...]

Sharmell Believes Pro Wrestling Is Having A 'Diversity and Inclusion Moment'

Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the following to say on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podca[...] Oct 06 - Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the following to say on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podca[...]

Santos Escobar Likens His Journey In WWE To Getting A Scholarship

NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in WWE and linked the journey to getting a college sch[...] Oct 06 - NXT stars Santos Escobar recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast during which he discussed how he finally ended up in WWE and linked the journey to getting a college sch[...]

Chris Jericho Believes Will Ospreay Will Join AEW One Day

During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him about it back in 2019. "I’d love to see Wil[...] Oct 06 - During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him about it back in 2019. "I’d love to see Wil[...]

Tony Khan Slams Reports About AEW EVP's As 'Pretty Disingenuous'

It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that "creative is absolutely Tony Khan’s prerogat[...] Oct 06 - It was recently reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, the roles of the AEW EVPs have changed in recent years, with report noting that "creative is absolutely Tony Khan’s prerogat[...]

WWE File Trademark On Name Of NXT UK Title Holder

WWE has filed a new trademark on the name Sam Stoker, for the purposes of "entertainment services." Sam Stoker is one-half of the tag team 'Pretty Deadly' alongside Lewis Howley. On the February 25, [...] Oct 06 - WWE has filed a new trademark on the name Sam Stoker, for the purposes of "entertainment services." Sam Stoker is one-half of the tag team 'Pretty Deadly' alongside Lewis Howley. On the February 25, [...]

Booker T Thinks It's Too Soon To Break Up The Street Profits

Following a well-received SmackDown main event, many fans have started speculating that WWE may be planning on breaking up The Street Profits. Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to explain why[...] Oct 06 - Following a well-received SmackDown main event, many fans have started speculating that WWE may be planning on breaking up The Street Profits. Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to explain why[...]

Parker Boudreaux Debuts In NXT 2.0

Parker Boudreaux has finally made his debut on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0. Boudreaux was seen in the crowd as Joe Gacy made his way to the backstage area, which led to Gacy looking at him and smilin[...] Oct 06 - Parker Boudreaux has finally made his debut on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0. Boudreaux was seen in the crowd as Joe Gacy made his way to the backstage area, which led to Gacy looking at him and smilin[...]

Dusty Rhodes' Daughter Teil Rhodes Talks Dusty's Legacy, Dustin/Cody Relationship

Teil Rhodes, the daughter of Dusty Rhodes, was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her father's legacy as a human being as opposed to just a wrestler. “I don’t think tha[...] Oct 06 - Teil Rhodes, the daughter of Dusty Rhodes, was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her father's legacy as a human being as opposed to just a wrestler. “I don’t think tha[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Draft Night Two

The viewership for the October 4, 2021 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network, which featured the second half of the WWE Draft has been revealed. According to Wrestlenomics, Monday’s episode was wat[...] Oct 05 - The viewership for the October 4, 2021 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network, which featured the second half of the WWE Draft has been revealed. According to Wrestlenomics, Monday’s episode was wat[...]

WWE NXT Title Match Announced For Halloween Havoc Special

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has been scheduled for October 26, 2021. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa announced the news during a promo on Tuesday’s episode on USA Network. During the segment he was int[...] Oct 05 - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has been scheduled for October 26, 2021. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa announced the news during a promo on Tuesday’s episode on USA Network. During the segment he was int[...]

AEW Dark Results (October 5th 2021)

AEW Dark on a Tuesday is a wrestling staple now. The Taz & Excalibur Podcast as I like to call it has 13 matches tonight with some big names involved so let's get straight to the action from Orlan[...] Oct 05 - AEW Dark on a Tuesday is a wrestling staple now. The Taz & Excalibur Podcast as I like to call it has 13 matches tonight with some big names involved so let's get straight to the action from Orlan[...]

Ricochet Was Supposed To Have Segment With Reuiniting DX That Never Happened

Ricochet was recently a guest on the With Authority podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to have an angle with DX in WWE. "One time, I had like a bursa sac and my elbow had busted and it[...] Oct 05 - Ricochet was recently a guest on the With Authority podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to have an angle with DX in WWE. "One time, I had like a bursa sac and my elbow had busted and it[...]