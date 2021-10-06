Sharmell Believes Pro Wrestling Is Having A 'Diversity and Inclusion Moment'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2021
Sharmell, former valet, and wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes she helped paved the way for diversity in the wrestling business. She had the following to say on the
Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.
"I’m so excited because I would like to think maybe by doing the best we could, being professional, always showing up, entertaining the crowd. That maybe in some small way we paved the way for this moment here. We really are in a diversity and inclusion moment. I’m so happy it’s here. I literally was in tears watching Bobby [Lashley] win the title and Bianca Belair, who is absolutely phenomenal. That is a woman whose talent is undeniable. Any title she wins is well deserved. I was in tears for her and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. It was one of those kinds of moments. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it. I’m so happy that we are here and in this moment. That talent is being recognized no matter your race or sexual orientation or whatever. We’re all just coming together. It makes me very happy."
What are your thoughts on diversity and inclusion in pro wrestling?
