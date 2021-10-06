Chris Jericho Believes Will Ospreay Will Join AEW One Day

"I’d love to see Will in AEW. I actually called him way way back when we were first starting out to see what kind of interest he had. I think there are a lot of guys that want to work in Japan and spend time there, I know because I was one of them. I’ve been to Japan over 60 times in my career. There will come a time when Will decides he wants to work in his own country, I know he’s English, but in America, that idea is much more similar to England than Japan is. There’s something to be said about being a world-wide television superstar. You won’t get that working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s great to be there, but the real big leagues lie in America. I would love to see Will working in America and I think at some point, that will probably happen."

During a recent interview with Reinvented, Chris Jericho believes NJPW star Will Ospreay will eventually join AEW and said that he actually asked him about it back in 2019.

