WWE File Trademark On Name Of NXT UK Title Holder

Mark For: SAM STOKER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Sam Stoker is one-half of the tag team 'Pretty Deadly' alongside Lewis Howley. On the February 25, 2021, episode on NXT UK, they defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) to capture the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

WWE has filed a new trademark on the name Sam Stoker, for the purposes of "entertainment services."

