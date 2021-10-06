Booker T Thinks It's Too Soon To Break Up The Street Profits

Following a well-received SmackDown main event, many fans have started speculating that WWE may be planning on breaking up The Street Profits.

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to explain why he believes that's a bad move.

“Everybody is really high on Montez doing singles wrestling. The guy is very, very talented, but I don’t know if they’re actually ready for a breakup. I don’t think they’ve been together long enough to break up and make an impact from both sides. Angie (Angelo Dawkins) is going to be looking for a spot too if they were to break up. I think together, they’re better for Angie more so than Montez Ford. The thing is also, if you put Montez out there, he’s in a sink or swim situation. He’s going to have to go out there and deliver from a singles perspective. The thing is, you never know what’s going to happen until you’re put in that position.”

“I love Street Profits, but I don’t know. Maybe they’re missing something, maybe a manager or something. There’s something missing for the Street Profits to actually make a huge impact. I don’t know what it is. For me, I know I was in that same position with my brother as Harlem Heat. We were good, but until we got that spark and the rub from Sherri Martel, I don’t ever think we would have been as big as we got if it wasn’t for that. Sometimes you need that extra little bit of a push to actually become something special.”