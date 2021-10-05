WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Draft Night Two

The viewership for the October 4, 2021 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network, which featured the second half of the WWE Draft has been revealed.

According to Wrestlenomics, Monday’s episode was watched by an average of 1.856 million viewers which is up on the 1.709 million viewers who tuned in last week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s show scored a 0.52 rating, up on the 0.47 rating in the same demo last week.

Top 10 Raw moments: WWE Top 10, Oct. 4, 2021.