AEW Dark Results (October 5th 2021)

AEW Dark on a Tuesday is a wrestling staple now. The Taz & Excalibur Podcast as I like to call it has 13 matches tonight with some big names involved so let's get straight to the action from Orlando, Florida!

The Pinnacle (FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood), Shawn Spears & Wardlow) defeated Austin Green, Dean Alexander, Baron Black & Aaron Frye via Pinfall (7:05)

Speaking of big names, The Pinnacle start us off here in an 8-man tag team match up. The match is reasonably back and forth but the Pinnacle always end up on top and they get the victory in this one when FTR and Wardlow hit a Big Rig/Casualty of War combo before Spears hits the C4 on Frye for the pin.

Abadon defeated Valentina Rossi via Pinfall (1:55)

Abadon looks absolutely incredible at the moment as she has new hair and new gear. She's dropped parts of the zombie gimmick to make it much more of a wrestler playing a zombie and it's a great choice for her progression in AEW. She picks up another victory here with the Cemetery Driver.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Michael Martinez & Vary Morales via Pinfall (2:39)

Another clean but excellent Max Caster rap here before the match which popped me twice and really made me want to ride the Incredible Hulk ride in Islands of Adventure again but I digress. The Acclaimed had a good showing here, allowing Martinez and Morales to get the better of them early on but eventually The Acclaimed get the pin after Caster hits the big Mic Drop.

Sonny Kiss defeated Kal Herro via Pinfall (1:44)

Don't mess with Sonny Kiss. He is not in the best mood and after Kal gets the better of him early on, Sonny completely destroys him before picking up the win with the Splitting TKO for the pinfall.

Kris Statlander w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta defeated Zeda Zhang via Submission (3:18)

Anyone ever wonder why everybody fights off the Kris Statlander boop? She will always get you in the end so just let it happen! Statlander shows off her strength early on but misses a Senton to let Zeda Zhang get the advantage briefly but Kris eventually comes back and locks in the Spider Crab submission to get the victory!

Skye Blue defeated Madi Wrenkowski via (2:41)

One of the rare matches that's hard to call on AEW Dark as we've seen both these women on the losing end of things most of the time but Skye Blue is the one who gets the entrance so that gives the game away somewhat. The match is fairly even but Skye Blue gets the victory here.

Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Henry via Pinfall (7:49)

Anthony Henry makes his AEW debut here and he looks pretty good as he keeps Eddie Kingston down for the majority of this match. He works over the lower leg and ankle of Kingston and Eddie looks in real trouble. Eddie though puts all his experience at a higher level to good use as he keeps coming back with his chops and hits a lovely Exploder when Henry comes off the top rope. Henry fights back after that but a DDT from Eddie ends the night for Anthony Henry after an impressive match.

Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) defeated Rosario Grillo, Cameron Stewart & Hunter Knott via Pinfall (4:42)

The Gunn Club continue their undefeated run in multi man matches here as they make short work of their opponents in this Trios match. They remain in control for the whole match and get the win when Austin turns a Quickdraw attempt that went wrong into a high stack roll up for the pin.

Diamante defeated Santana Garrett via Pinfall (4:48)

This is the match that they set up on AEW Dark last week and Santana Garrett makes her AEW in ring debut here. She has an impressive showing against Diamante before eventually losing to an awkward looking Sliced Bread.

The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) w/ Julia Hart defeated The Wingmen (Pretty Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) w/ JD Drake & Cezar Bononi via Pinfall (5:05)

The Wingmen jump the Varsity Blonds to get this one started but that advantage doesn't last long. JD Drake and Cezar Bononi keep getting involved from the outside to keep The Wingmen in this match but eventually the Blonds get the win after the Rolling Elbow from Griff and then Brian hitting Air Pillman for Griff to get the pin.

Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Erik Lockhart via Submission (2:35)

This is a fun little match while it lasts. Garcia gets the win in the end though when he locks on his Sharpshooter variation for the victory. Name that hold Daniel!

Serpentico w/ Luther defeated Marko Stunt via Pinfall (4:46)

Marko gets the upper hand early on in this one but after a load of offence Serpentico hits a great looking Michinoku Driver to flip the momentum. Luther demands that Serpentico hits a "Flying Snake" but he misses so Marko manages to get back on top. Luther doubles down on this when he throws Serpentico off the stage. With teammates like this, who needs enemies. Luther makes up for it though by hitting Marko Stunt in the stomach when the referee is turned and Serpentico rolls up Marko for the upset victory.

Orange Cassidy w/ Kris Statlander, Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor defeated Nick Comoroto w/ Aaron Solo & QT Marshall via Pinfall (7:46)

Main Event time as Orange Cassidy, still with his hair attached, goes up against Nick Comoroto who has enough body hair that he could make Jack Evans a wig if he felt inclined to. Comoroto offers Cassidy a free shot to start us off and Cassidy does his usual thing of taking the piss. He puts his hands in his pockets until Comoroto catches up with him and trucks him to take control of the match. Comoroto remains on top throughout until Cassidy hits his Tilt-A-Whirl DDT to change the momentum. He goes for the Orange Punch but he misses and eventually Comoroto hit a Stampede for a two. Cassidy eventually gets back into it when he hits Comoroto with a Tope Suicida before things break down on the outside. Eventually, the distraction allows Cassidy to hit Comoroto with two Orange Punches and a Beach Break for the win!

A long episode of AEW Dark tonight but it flew by and we're onto AEW Dynamite tomorrow. I'll be back for that but until then, you can follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios!