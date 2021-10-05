WWE's Legal Department Wouldn't Let Big E Release Merch Based On Highly Popular YouTube Clip

There was an infamous clip from the New Day's podcast in which Big E stated he wanted to wrestle Goldberg, and referred to it as "big meaty men slapping meat."

The internet took to the clip and turned it into a meme, and Big E said he tried to turn it into a t-shirt but WWE's legal department wouldn't let him.

"We need to. We need to. I tried to, but legal would not clear it. So, we're working on something else but, sometimes, you just got to push those through those barriers, so we'll see. I hope so," he said.

Speaking about the past month of his career, Big E had this to say: