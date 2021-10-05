WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE's Legal Department Wouldn't Let Big E Release Merch Based On Highly Popular YouTube Clip
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 05, 2021
There was an infamous clip from the New Day's podcast in which Big E stated he wanted to wrestle Goldberg, and referred to it as "big meaty men slapping meat."
The internet took to the clip and turned it into a meme, and Big E said he tried to turn it into a t-shirt but WWE's legal department wouldn't let him.
"We need to. We need to. I tried to, but legal would not clear it. So, we're working on something else but, sometimes, you just got to push those through those barriers, so we'll see. I hope so," he said.
Speaking about the past month of his career, Big E had this to say:
"I'm not sure it's entirely sunken in yet. It's still very cool. As much as I think I'm ready for this, and I feel very confident in that in many ways, and I keep saying this but, in many ways, I still harken back to being a failed former football player who took this job on a whim. I'm just a guy who likes being obnoxious, doing splits in rings and making people laugh. For some reason, they took me seriously enough to put me in this position. That is pretty cool. But yeah, it's only been a couple weeks, maybe a little over a couple weeks, but it's been, I think it's been a good start. Like you said, man, already, in these few weeks, we've done stuff. We've had a tag match, a dream match with The Bloodline, a triple threat that you could also, that's a WrestleMania caliber match with Roman (Reigns) and Bobby (Lashley) and, like you said, the cage match with Bobby.
"I feel like I've had four months' worth of programs and pay-per-view caliber matches in a few weeks, but I've had a lot of fun doing it. It's been a lot of work, as they tell you, with interviews and media, but it's been fun, man, and everyone's been so kind. I'm trying my best not to squirm and bristle and deflect with the compliments. I'm trying to do a better job accepting my flowers. So, it's been really cool to have so many people be so kind, and it's been a good start so far."