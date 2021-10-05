Rhea Ripley Would Go Back To NXT "In A Heartbeat"

"I would love to, honestly. I miss NXT right now. How it's all changed, I don't know if I'd really fit in, but when it was the metal scene and very grungy, I love that NXT. Not saying that the one now is bad or anything, but it's definitely more for like the up-and-comers and everyone's there trying to make a name for themselves. But saying that, I would definitely go back in a heartbeat, especially to help my girl, Raquel Gonzalez. I don't like when she gets jumped. Yeah, I got her back."

Rhea Ripley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she discussed the possibility of returning to NXT.

Ricochet Was Supposed To Have Segment With Reuiniting DX That Never Happened

Ricochet was recently a guest on the With Authority podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to have an angle with DX in WWE. "One time, I had like a bursa sac and my elbow had busted and it[...] Oct 05 - Ricochet was recently a guest on the With Authority podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to have an angle with DX in WWE. "One time, I had like a bursa sac and my elbow had busted and it[...]

Mojo Rawley Reveals Abandoned Plans For League of Nations Faction

Mojo Rawley spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations on Highspots Wrestling, where he revealed he was almost part of a new League of Nations stable in WWE. “My most recent Mania, I’[...] Oct 05 - Mojo Rawley spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations on Highspots Wrestling, where he revealed he was almost part of a new League of Nations stable in WWE. “My most recent Mania, I’[...]

WWE's Legal Department Wouldn't Let Big E Release Merch Based On Highly Popular YouTube Clip

There was an infamous clip from the New Day's podcast in which Big E stated he wanted to wrestle Goldberg, and referred to it as "big meaty men slapping meat." The internet took to the clip and turne[...] Oct 05 - There was an infamous clip from the New Day's podcast in which Big E stated he wanted to wrestle Goldberg, and referred to it as "big meaty men slapping meat." The internet took to the clip and turne[...]

Update On The Health Of Brian Knobbs

It was reported back in August that Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys was recently hospitalized due to multiple health issues, including an unstated problem with his stomach. A GoFundMe account was set u[...] Oct 05 - It was reported back in August that Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys was recently hospitalized due to multiple health issues, including an unstated problem with his stomach. A GoFundMe account was set u[...]

Opening Match For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 Announced

WWE has confirmed that the opening match of tonight's NXT will be Ember Moon taking on Mandy Rose. The updated card for tonight's show is as follows... Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon LA Knight vs. Ody[...] Oct 05 - WWE has confirmed that the opening match of tonight's NXT will be Ember Moon taking on Mandy Rose. The updated card for tonight's show is as follows... Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon LA Knight vs. Ody[...]

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name

WWE has filed a trademark on a new nickname for Riddick Moss. It was on October 1st that WWE filed to trademark the name “Madcap Moss,” with it being listed for entertainment purposes. He[...] Oct 05 - WWE has filed a trademark on a new nickname for Riddick Moss. It was on October 1st that WWE filed to trademark the name “Madcap Moss,” with it being listed for entertainment purposes. He[...]

Tessa Blanchard Is Reportedly About To Sign With A New Promotion

Former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard is reportedly heading back to the ring. A Fightful Select reveals Blanchard will be a part of the relaunch of WOW Women of Wrestling. The report do[...] Oct 05 - Former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard is reportedly heading back to the ring. A Fightful Select reveals Blanchard will be a part of the relaunch of WOW Women of Wrestling. The report do[...]

Malakai Black vs. Buddy Matthews Announced For Battleground Championship Wrestling

Battleground Championship Wrestling has announced that Malakai Black will go up against Buddy Matthews (WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy) at an event they are holding in December at the Philadelphia’s[...] Oct 05 - Battleground Championship Wrestling has announced that Malakai Black will go up against Buddy Matthews (WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy) at an event they are holding in December at the Philadelphia’s[...]

NWA Reveals Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Aron Stevens & Kratos [...] Oct 05 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Aron Stevens & Kratos [...]

PHOTO: Brian Pillman Jr. Has A New Look

Brian Pillman Jr. has decided to cut off his trademark mullet. The mullet was similar to what his father sported back in the 1990s, except then it was a little more fashionable. On his Instagra[...] Oct 05 - Brian Pillman Jr. has decided to cut off his trademark mullet. The mullet was similar to what his father sported back in the 1990s, except then it was a little more fashionable. On his Instagra[...]

Spike Dudley Once Asked Vince McMahon For 'Good Pot'

WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently appeared on an episode of the ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ podcast, where he revealed that his former Dudley Boyz partner Spike Dudley was[...] Oct 05 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently appeared on an episode of the ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ podcast, where he revealed that his former Dudley Boyz partner Spike Dudley was[...]

Dr. Britt Baker Comments On WWE Attempting To Sign Her

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. appeared recently on the “Throwing Down” podcast with Renee Paquette and Meisha Tate during which she touched upon WWE’s contr[...] Oct 05 - AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. appeared recently on the “Throwing Down” podcast with Renee Paquette and Meisha Tate during which she touched upon WWE’s contr[...]

Final Entrant Set For IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling has announced Brandi Lauren as the final entrant in the IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown tournament which is set to take place on October 9, 2021. She joins Rachael Ellering, Mercedes Mart[...] Oct 05 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced Brandi Lauren as the final entrant in the IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown tournament which is set to take place on October 9, 2021. She joins Rachael Ellering, Mercedes Mart[...]

Current List of 'Free Agents' Not Involved In 2021 WWE Draft

WWE has pretty much completed their two-night draft of talent, with a handful of wrestlers not drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. WWE has noted that the following are "free agents" and are free to s[...] Oct 05 - WWE has pretty much completed their two-night draft of talent, with a handful of wrestlers not drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. WWE has noted that the following are "free agents" and are free to s[...]

Lana Reveals WWE Managements Reaction To Changing Her Hair Color

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently took part in a virtual autograph signing for East Coast Autographs during which she revealed Michael Hayes and Vince McMahon were not happy when she once chang[...] Oct 05 - Former WWE Superstar Lana recently took part in a virtual autograph signing for East Coast Autographs during which she revealed Michael Hayes and Vince McMahon were not happy when she once chang[...]

Eric Bischoff Reflects On 1994 WCW Halloween Havoc Main Event

During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reflected on the 1994 WCW Halloween Havoc main event retirement match between Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Check out th[...] Oct 05 - During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reflected on the 1994 WCW Halloween Havoc main event retirement match between Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Check out th[...]

Live Fans Set to Return to WWE NXT UK TV Tapings

Fans are set to return to WWE NXT UK tapings at the BT Sport studios in London beginning with the upcoming tapings on Thursday, October 14, 2021. WWE fans have been absent from events for around 18 m[...] Oct 05 - Fans are set to return to WWE NXT UK tapings at the BT Sport studios in London beginning with the upcoming tapings on Thursday, October 14, 2021. WWE fans have been absent from events for around 18 m[...]

More WWE Draft Picks Made During RAW Talk

RAW and SmackDown made the final picks of the 2021 WWE Draft on Raw Talk last night following the October 4 episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network. Check out all the picks from Raw Talk below: R[...] Oct 05 - RAW and SmackDown made the final picks of the 2021 WWE Draft on Raw Talk last night following the October 4 episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network. Check out all the picks from Raw Talk below: R[...]

'Escape The Undertaker' Is Now Available To Watch and Interact With On Netflix

Escape the Undertaker is now available on Netflix. Netflix subscribers can take control of The New Day as they attempt to escape from the haunted mansion of WWE legend The Undertaker. The specia[...] Oct 05 - Escape the Undertaker is now available on Netflix. Netflix subscribers can take control of The New Day as they attempt to escape from the haunted mansion of WWE legend The Undertaker. The specia[...]

WATCH: HBO Releases First Official Look At 'Peacemaker' Starring John Cena

John Cena will soon appear in a spinoff of "The Suicide Squad" titled, "Peacemaker" with the premiere for the series set for HBO Max in January 2022. The first season will explore the origins of the [...] Oct 05 - John Cena will soon appear in a spinoff of "The Suicide Squad" titled, "Peacemaker" with the premiere for the series set for HBO Max in January 2022. The first season will explore the origins of the [...]

Former WWE Talent Believes Vince McMahon Is Concerned About AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes Vince McMahon is concerned about the rise of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as he always wants to be number one. Chioda discussed the topic on the most recent[...] Oct 05 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes Vince McMahon is concerned about the rise of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as he always wants to be number one. Chioda discussed the topic on the most recent[...]

Dominik Mysterio Says He'll Likely Eventually Become Rey Mysterio III

Dominik Mysterio was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin, where he was asked there were any plans to have Rey Mysterio's mask get passed along to him. “Most definitely. I think the long goal h[...] Oct 05 - Dominik Mysterio was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin, where he was asked there were any plans to have Rey Mysterio's mask get passed along to him. “Most definitely. I think the long goal h[...]

Tonight's AEW Dark Lineup (10/5/2021)

All Elite Wrestling have released the lineup for tonight's AEW Dark episode on Twitter. Sonny Kiss vs Kal Herro Abadon vs Valentina Rossi Serpentico vs Marko Stunt Zada Zhang vs Kris Statlander [...] Oct 05 - All Elite Wrestling have released the lineup for tonight's AEW Dark episode on Twitter. Sonny Kiss vs Kal Herro Abadon vs Valentina Rossi Serpentico vs Marko Stunt Zada Zhang vs Kris Statlander [...]