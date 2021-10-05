Tessa Blanchard Is Reportedly About To Sign With A New Promotion

Former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard is reportedly heading back to the ring.

A Fightful Select reveals Blanchard will be a part of the relaunch of WOW Women of Wrestling.

The report does however note Blanchard is yet to sign a contract and the promotion will be not returning imminently.

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss still owns the promotion but little is known about the relaunch as yet. Details on the relaunch will be announced at a press conference on October 6, 2021.

Blanchard's contract with IMPACT was ended in June 2020 after she opted to take a leave of absence during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Then the reigning IMPACT World Champion, the company stripped her of the Title and terminated her deal just a few days before it was due to expire.