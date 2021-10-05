Spike Dudley Once Asked Vince McMahon For 'Good Pot'

WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently appeared on an episode of the ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ podcast, where he revealed that his former Dudley Boyz partner Spike Dudley was a big marijuana smoker back in the day.

Bubba on catching Spike smoking pot:

“I was looking for him and I couldn’t find him. I walked into the men’s room and I see his little boots in one of the stalls, he used to spray paint them with polka dots, and I was like, ‘Spike, you in here?’ All I heard was, ‘[Coughs repeatedly]’ and this big cloud of smoke came out of the stall. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s how you’re able to do it every night.’”

On asking Vince McMahon for 'good pot':

"Me, Shane, [Tommy] Dreamer, and Spike – This is when Shane was on the road with us. We’re probably driving at 3 in the morning, have no business being on the road but we were. Shane looks over at me and he goes, ‘Come on, let’s call Pop.’ I’m like, ‘Horrible idea. Do not.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, come on, let’s call him.’ I’m like, ‘He’s probably sleeping. He’s like, ‘He never sleeps’.

Before I could say anything else, he’s dialing the phone, and he’s like, ‘Pop, yeah, yeah, no, no, Bubba wants to talk to you,’ and he hands me the phone. [I nervously say] ‘Vince.’ He’s like, ‘Why are you corrupting my son, Bubba?’ I was like, ‘You know it’s the other way around.’ [Vince replies] ‘Ha ha ha. Don’t do anything stupid, and make sure you get home safe’.

I hand it back to Shane and Shane goes, ‘Hey Spike, you want to say hello to Vince?’ Spike doesn’t think Vince is on the phone. Spike takes the phone, he goes, ‘Hey, Vinny, you got any good pot?’ [After hearing Vince reply] Spike threw the phone at the windshield. Shane’s phone exploded. Spike was terrified.

The next day of TV, he did everything he possibly could to avoid Vince."