Lana Reveals WWE Managements Reaction To Changing Her Hair Color

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently took part in a virtual autograph signing for East Coast Autographs during which she revealed Michael Hayes and Vince McMahon were not happy when she once changed her hair color to blue.

Check out the highlights below:

Michael Hayes & Vince McMahon's reaction to her blue hair:

"I wore blue hair one time,” Lana recalled during a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. “I showed up with blue…I colored my hair blue, with was like a shampoo. I was bored, probably going through an identity crisis again [laughs]. So, I did my hair blue and Michael Hayes walks up to me and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I don’t know, it matches my costume.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no. no.’ I showed up with blonde hair the next day and he’s like, ‘Ah, you look great.’ So, there you go. I also got a call from Vince McMahon about the blue hair. I’ll have to be blonde forever."

On when she had light brown hair for the Royal Rumble last year:

"I had like light brown hair, what I did for Royal Rumble last year. I got a call, I was told, ‘That wasn’t Lana’ and I had to put my hair in a pony(tail), I had to go lighter, and I couldn’t wear the color gold. I had to wear the color pink only. I had little boy cut shorts and they were like, ‘No, no, no, you have to wear the little tights,’" she said.