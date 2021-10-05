WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On 1994 WCW Halloween Havoc Main Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2021
During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reflected on the 1994 WCW Halloween Havoc main event retirement match between Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.
Check out the highlights below:
Says Ric Flair was wound up pretty tight going into the PPV:
“Ric was wound up pretty tight going into this pay-per-view. Ric can be a very emotional person. He wears his emotions on his sleeve. This was a retirement match for Ric – that was the stipulation. He hated it. Hated it. Really, for me, it was such an overwhelming challenge that I had on a daily basis in the weeks, and even the day of, in dealing with Ric and trying to work things out. He wanted to renegotiate his contract – ‘If I’m gonna be in a retirement match, I’m gonna renegotiate my contract.’ I think Ric at least believed it was possible that somehow he was gonna get dropped after it was over and he’d get written off TV. Ric was very concerned and drew a pretty hard line in the sand about renegotiating. I had to fly in Bill Shaw – he didn’t typically come to pay-per-views. It wasn’t as much fun as it could’ve been.”
Why they decided to do a retirement match:
“There was no concern about popping a rating because Hogan wasn’t going anywhere. He had just signed a two-year contract and there was no pressure there….it really more about how do we keep this Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan storyline going? We saw it in July, and to try to draw it out to December, it seemed like a natural thing to me to take it to the next big pay-per-view as opposed to trying to draw it out over an additional three months and lose that momentum because we had momentum in July. So, let’s build on that.”
How the match nearly didn't happen because Flair had not re-signed:
“I was negotiating with Ric all the way up to the day of the show. It was brutal. Day of the show, I wasn’t 100 percent sure it was gonna happen when I showed up to the venue because I didn’t have Ric’s name on a piece of paper yet. That didn’t happen until the day of the show, and that’s one of the reasons why Bill Shaw came in.”
Says the finish was way overbooked:
“It was just 10 pounds of stuff in a five-pound bag. It was just too much. The finish was just too much – it’s the only way I can say it. The weird thing is, it actually played better on TV than it did at the live event because you didn’t have the advantage of unique camera angles and timing and shit like that to camouflage the cluster as much. I’m not saying it came off great at all, but it made more sense on television than it did as a live event. Just way overbooked.”
Update On The Health Of Brian Knobbs It was reported back in August that Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys was recently hospitalized due to multiple health issues, including an unstated problem with his stomach. A GoFundMe account was set u[...]
Opening Match For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 Announced WWE has confirmed that the opening match of tonight's NXT will be Ember Moon taking on Mandy Rose. The updated card for tonight's show is as follows... Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon LA Knight vs. Ody[...]
Rhea Ripley Would Go Back To NXT "In A Heartbeat" Rhea Ripley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she discussed the possibility of returning to NXT. "I would love to, honestly. I miss NXT right now. How it's all changed, I don't know if[...]
WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name WWE has filed a trademark on a new nickname for Riddick Moss. It was on October 1st that WWE filed to trademark the name “Madcap Moss,” with it being listed for entertainment purposes. He[...]
PHOTO: Brian Pillman Jr. Has A New Look Brian Pillman Jr. has decided to cut off his trademark mullet. The mullet was similar to what his father sported back in the 1990s, except then it was a little more fashionable. On his Instagra[...]
Live Fans Set to Return to WWE NXT UK TV Tapings Fans are set to return to WWE NXT UK tapings at the BT Sport studios in London beginning with the upcoming tapings on Thursday, October 14, 2021. WWE fans have been absent from events for around 18 m[...]
More WWE Draft Picks Made During RAW Talk RAW and SmackDown made the final picks of the 2021 WWE Draft on Raw Talk last night following the October 4 episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network. Check out all the picks from Raw Talk below: R[...]
Tonight's AEW Dark Lineup (10/5/2021) All Elite Wrestling have released the lineup for tonight's AEW Dark episode on Twitter. Sonny Kiss vs Kal Herro Abadon vs Valentina Rossi Serpentico vs Marko Stunt Zada Zhang vs Kris Statlander
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/04/2021) The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: The Wait is Over We open with clips from past drafts as the narrator [...]
