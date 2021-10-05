Former WWE Talent Believes Vince McMahon Is Concerned About AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes Vince McMahon is concerned about the rise of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as he always wants to be number one.

Chioda discussed the topic on the most recent episode of "Monday Mailbag" on AdFreeShows.com.

Here is what he said about Vince being concerned about AEW:

"Yes, I think he is. He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and step on a lot of territories around the country and around the world. He wants to be #1. Everybody wants to be #1 whether it’s in their sport, in their career, or owning a company. I definitely think he’s very concerned right now because they’re picking up some good talent. I know Vince. Vince is concerned."

"AEW’s ratings are going up. People are interested. I’m interested in watching AEW. They’re selling out arenas. The energy in the crowd is just phenomenal now. They went from one show to two shows now. Everybody is talking AEW."