WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/04/2021)

The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

The Wait is Over

We open with clips from past drafts as the narrator tells us the draft continues now, just in case we didn't know. We cut to the arena, where Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and the wonderful Byron Saxton welcome us to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. We're reminded the roster changes do not take place until after Crown Jewel. A graphic is shown of those drafted to Raw when...

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair In the Ring

"The Man" Becky Lynch makes a surprise entrance to a great pop from the Music City crowd. Becky makes her way to the ring and hoists her title. We get a quick clip from Friday, in which Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown. A few boos as Becky stands in the ring, then a loud Becky chant. "The Man has come around to Monday Night Raw! Wow, it's been about a year and a half since I stood on this stage and I gotta tell you, it feels pretty good to be back. But now I'm going to make a lot of executives back there very unhappy bu jumping the gun but I don't care, I do what i want. So the first draft pick for Monday Night Raw is--" She pauses as the crowd chant for her. She calls herself Big-Time Becs and says it's her. Lynch points out that she technically didn't lose the Raw title. She states that the last time she beat Charlotte Flair, well, Flair was never the same again. Becky talks about being Becky-Two Belts and out comes Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair!

Flair takes her time getting to the ring, then hops on the mic. She mocks the concept of "Becky Two-Belts" because before Flair, she claims it was Becky-Pre-show. Bianca Belair makes her way out to a good pop and EST chant. "So y'all out here talkin' about unfinished business. But I've got some unfinished business with the both of y'all. I mean, yo must feel threaten because you both took cheap shots at me Friday Night." She tells them "I go here now." Flair tells her to shush. She says the Champions are talking. Belair tells her that she knows Flair isn't talking to her, disrespecting her. The crowd with a loud "Charlotte Sucks" chant, to which she answers "What?" after every chant. Belair tells us that she goes here. She calls Flair a girl, which upsets Flair, who claims to be a woman. "I'm not disrespecting you, I get it, you've done a lot." She runs down Belair's accolades, stating Belair's done almost as much as her. Flair says Belair should be thanking her for paving the way for Belair.

Becky gets on the mic, stirring the pot. She tells us she's beaten Charlotte enough and doesn't need to do that anymore, to which the crowd reacts positively. Lynch points out that Belair and Flair have never fought. Flair and Belair exchange words, heating it up until WWE Officials Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville come out! "For the first time ever, tonight on Raw it's going to be the Queen Charlotte Flair taking on the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair," they state. Our main event will be Flair vs Belair. Pearce tells us we've got a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Rematch, and tonight we're gonna start with a United States Championship match.

Draft Night Two, Round One

Monday Night Raw makes it official in drafting SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Friday Night SmackDown selects their home-brand tag team champions, the Usos. Raw selects "the Almighty" Bobby Lashley, and SmackDown selects Sasha Banks.

United States Championship Match: Damian Priest(c) vs Jeff Hardy

Jeff comes out first, connecting with fans along the way to the ring. We head to a commercial as Hardy walks around the ringside area, giving fans "Five." After the break we get the above first round of picks before our US Champ makes his way out. The Archer of Infamy is hyped up after his big main event in Puerto Rico at a house show. Priest gets in the ring, the announcements are made, and we're getting on with our first match finally. Hard claps as both men circle. They lock up and Priest immediately goes after the left arm, hooking it behind Hardy's back. Priest transitions to a headlock. Hardy sends Priest off the ropes, and Priest runs Hardy over. Again, Priest runs Hardy over and gets a two count on the pin attempt. Hardy with the foot-jawbreaker. Priest battles back, sending Hardy outside with a big boot. Priest heads outside and attempts an apron move on Hardy, but Hardy escapes. Hardy runs along the apron but Priest has it scouted and ducks under a flying Hardy, letting Jeff crash hard to the floor. Priest in and out of the ring to break the ref's count. Priest heads outside again and runs around the ring, leaps off the steel steps and takes out Hardy again as we go to break!

Back from the break. Corey Graves tells us that Priest battered Hardy for the entire commercial break. They battle at the top turnbuckle. Priest is sent flying and Hardy hits a Whisper in the Wind for a close two! Priest recovers and looks for his finisher but Hardy escapes and attempts a Twist of Fate. Priest blocks it. Hardy takes down Priest again after a few moments, hits Twist of Fate then a Swanton Bomb off the top! Hardy landed a little awkwardly. Priest uses the opportunity to roll up Hardy and steal the win!

Your Winner and STILL United States Champion, Damian Priest

In Ring Interview: Jeff Hardy and Austin Theory

Hardy thanks the WWE Universe. He points out he's had highs and lows, but he plans to reinvent himself on SmackDown. He hint at a new persona/gimmick but is interrupted by Austin Theory makes his way out. "I mean no disrespect at all, Jeff, my name is Austin Theory. My dream has come true. I got drafted to Monday Night Raw" and he's standing in the same ring as Jeff Hardy! He fanboys a bit, telling Hardy he watched the Hardys when he was a kid growing up. Hardy's not fond of the mention of his age. Theory asks if he can get a selfie with Hardy. Hardy agrees, and Theory takes a selfie. Theory then clubs Hardy and hits a spinning slam. Theory Lays on the mat next to the downed Hardy and takes more selfies, haha.

Backstage Interview: RK-Bro

Big pop. They're asked about the reaction about their defense in KSA. Riddle speaks first, excited Orton's back and babbles on. He asks Orton, "is that a snake in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?" Pop. Riddle tells Orton he looks like a skinless snake. He points out that snakes shed their skin--he learned that in summer school. Orton asks Riddle if he's done talking, and he says he is. Orton tells us he's ready to be done with Omos & Styles. Orton tells us this is a very special night. Orton addresses the camera--and Omos. Orton tells the camera he feels its time to go one on one with the Legend. Only Orton would call out Omos.

Video Package: Shayna Baszler

Corey Graves walks us through clips of Baszler taking out Jax and then Eva Marie, ending the EvaLution.

Draft Night Two, Round Two

Raw drafts Seth Rollins, and United States Champion Damian Priest; SmackDown selects King Nakamura & Rick Boogs, and Sheamus.

Singles Match: Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades comes out first. We take a commercial break before Shayna murders Dana. After the break and Round Two picks, we finally get on with our match. It's brief as Shayna squashes Brooke within ninety seconds. Baszler makes Brooke tap with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, Baszler looks to disable Brooke as she had with Jax & Eva Marie but she's interrupted by DouDrop! Dou prevents Baszler simply by being there. Baszler strikes Dou, but it doesn't phase her and Baszler leaves.

Your Winner by Submission, Shayna Baszler!

Backstage Interview: Paul Heyman & the Usos

Once again, Heyman is surprised by an interviewer. He tells Jonathon that he's prettier than Kayla at least. He goes on about the Usos being on the brand. The interviewer points out Heyman used his influence...then questions him about Brock Lesnar's appearance at SummerSlam. The Usos stare down Heyman as we go to break.

Tag Match: Mansoor & Mustafa Ali vs Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

After the break, Mansoor & Mustafa Ali are already in the ring. Carrillo & Garza make their way out as the primos ready up. The bell rings and Humberto starts with Mansoor. Humberto with several kicks to floor Mansoor. He takes him into the corner and squashes him, assaults him, until Mansoor can counter a move and make the tag to Ali. Ali and Garza are now legal. Both men show off a very fast-paced series of moves, in which Ali and Angel counter and avoid each other's moves until Angel can drop Ali. Angel rips off his pants. Ali recovers and slams Angel, covering for two. Humberto makes the save. Humberto and Mansoor fight at ringside, with Humberto flooring Mansoor. Out of nowhere, the primos pick up the win.

Your Winners, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor!

Draft Night Two, Round Three

Raw selects AJ Styles & Omos and Kevin Owens; SmackDown selects Shayna Baszler and Xia Li.

WWE Heavyweight Champion Big E Addresses the WWE Universe

Big E starts out with a city-name pop. "Man, it feels incredible to be on my show, Monday Night Raw! But I'd be lying if I said this past week or so didn't leave me with some challenges. One, for the second consecutive year Kofi & Xavier were drafted to a brand I'm not on." Huge boos followed by a "New Day Rocks" chant. "And I was also in the most physically-grueling match of my career but I made sure that the Almighty Bobby Lashley fell down to his knees! And I came to show the world that I am indeed your rightful WWE Champion!" Pop from the crowd. He addresses the fact that he's not had a break, as the next challenger came on down--and that man was Drew McIntyre. Big E calls out Drew McIntyre. Enter Highlander.

Drew McIntyre makes his way out with Angela the sword. He tries to make a joke, saying "It's a Drew Day, yes it is!" The crowd boos this. McIntyre whines about being screwed out of his title shot because he couldn't challenge Lashley. But now Big E is the champ. McIntyre says he calls it as he sees it and Big E deserves to be champion. Pop from the crowd followed by a "you deserve it" chant. McIntyre tells him that he earned it, and the guys and gals in the back are happy for him. He states he didn't congratulate him on social media--he wanted to say it here. He extends a hand and praises Big E, shaking his hand. "But...yeah you knew that was coming...technically you did cash in on an injured Lashley." He goes on to tell Big E that he did the world a favor in that regard. He then challenges Big E for the WWE Championship. Enter the Dirty Dawgs! Roode tells them that they've been minding their own business in the back, waiting to see who's drafting the Dirty Dawgs. Ziggler tells Big E he's very inspirational. Ziggler congratulates Big E and states he even did so on text--but Big E left it on unread.

Ziggler tells Big E he should be thanking him. He then shows a video clip from 8 years ago when Big E Langston was Ziggler's bodyguard and, with his help, Ziggler managed to win Big Gold. Ziggler states that without Dolph Ziggler, there'd be no New Day, no Big E. McIntyre tells Big E that he might have a point. Ziggler laughs. "Easy Jack, you're next!" Ziggler then takes digs into McIntyre, and brings up his past run in the WWE. He states it's an inspirational story and shows clips from 3 years ago, when Ziggler and McIntyre were a tag team in 2018. Ziggler claims he jumped on grenade after grenade for Ziggler, because he knew McIntyre would someday go to WrestleMania and beat Brock Lesnar for the championship. Ziggler claims all he wants, as a gentleman, is a simple thank you. "It's easy, I did all the work, you rode the coattails here." Big E and McIntyre huddle up, discussing the thank you. McIntyre tells Ziggler that he's clearly "upgraded," meaning Robert Roode. Roode tells them that he was a better friend and tag team partner than McIntyre was. He tells Big E that they call him (Roode) "Big Bob." Big E tells him that not one single person calls him that. Ziggler yells on the mic, telling them not to insult "Big Bob" and restates that he just wants a simple thank you "because I am the perfect gentleman." McIntyre asks what Nashville thinks about it, and they boo. Big E tells them that they do owe the Dawgs something "and that something is an ass whooping! So how about the two of you, Dirty Dawgs, against me--Big E--and..." he's interrupted by McIntyre who calls himself "Big D." They stare at him for a moment. We head to break.

Tag Match: the Dirty Dawgs vs WWE Champion Big E & "Big D" Drew McIntyre

After the break, we discover that this match was made. Totally surprised! We start with McIntyre and Ziggler. Throughout the match, Corey Graves calls everyone Big ____. Big Bob for Roode, Big D for Drew, Big DZ for Ziggler etc. McIntyre manhandles Ziggler with ease, tossing him aside and hitting a big suplex. Big E asks to be tagged in. Ziggler with a side headlock to hold Big E as he takes him over to the Dawg house (corner). "Big Bob" Robert Roode comes in and throws punches to the midsection. Roode goes up top and looks for a diving knee but Big E moves. McIntyre takes the hot tag and hits multiple belly-to-belly suplexes to both Roode and Ziggler, clearing house. The Dawgs take control, laying out Drew McIntyre with a Superkick as we head to commercials.

Back from the break. Roode holds McIntyre in a hold lock until Drew can shake it off. Roode charges; McIntyre counters with an elbow smash. McIntyre throws one to Ziggler too, for good measure. McIntyre takes out Roode with a Glasgow Kiss! Hot tag to Big E who hits Ziggler with his trifecta--two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes followed by a modified Sidewalk Slam. Big E heads up top and connects. Big E covers for a close two. Roode makes the save next, and is sent to the apron by Big E. Big E charges and Roode counters with a knee that stumbles the champ. Ziggler with a Zig Zag! Ziggler covers for two. McIntyre and Roode are down outside the ring. Ziggler looks for another Superkick but Big E counters. Big E with a Big Ending on Dolph! McIntyre tags in and hits the Claymore, picking up the win! After the match, Big E tells Drew he'll accept his challenge--at Crown Jewel in 3 weeks.

Your Winners, WWE Champion Big E & Drew McIntyre!

Backstage: 24/7 Calamity

The usual weekly antics take place as Reggie avoids the usual fare of mid-carders, and again highlights his athleticism. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez want to talk to Reggie but he has to flee from the catering crew. Crews tells Azeez he's excited to be on Raw.

In the Ring: Kevin Owens and Akira Tozawa

Corey Graves explains the Miz is not here because he's on the Dancing With the Stars. They tell us to text "Miz" to a number and we head to break. When we return, Owens is ready to speak. Akira comes out. He apologizes for interrupting Owens and welcomes him back to Monday Night Raw. "But tonight, I don't want to fight you. I want to fight Reggie for the 24/7 title right now!" Tozawa faces up the ramp, awaiting Reggie--and Kevin turns Tozawa and hits a Stunner. Owens leaves the ring without saying anything.

Draft Night Two, Round Four

Raw selects SmackDown's Street Profits and Finn Bálor; SmackDown selects the Viking Raiders and Ricochet.

Women's' Tag Team Championship Match: Super Brutality vs Natalya & Tamina

Super Brutality--Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley--make their way out, ready to defend their tag titles.Nikki and Rhea both play up to the crowd, letting people takes selfies with them and high-fiving fans. We head to break. When we return, we get official announcements and the bell. We're starting with Natalya and Nikki. Natalya starts with a kick to the gut then runs Nikki's face into three of the turnbuckles. Nikki fights back with a set of dropkicks. Natalya flees to the outside and Nikki follows. Nattie slides into the ring and tags in Tamina. Nikki strikes Nattie, sending her out of the room, and turns in time for Tamina to take her down. Tamina takes a few moments toying with Nikki, tossing her across the ring like a doll and having her way with the almost-superhero. Tamina pulls Nikki up and Nikki slips, transitions to Tamina's back and attempts a sleeper. Nikki can't make the tag to Rhea; Tamina slams Niki down and covers. Rhea just does make the save. Nattie's tagged in. Nikki used the same maneuver on Nattie that she used to win the titles. Rhea is tagged in and the powerhouse with a series of pullback clotheslines followed by a Riptide Headbutt (per Graves). Nattie attempts a comeback but Ripley hits a Northern Lights Suplex! Close two as Tamina has to dive in to make the save. Tamina is tagged in but both challengers stand outside the ring. Nikki A.S.H. climbs the turnbuckle and hits the Cross-Body off the top rope to the duo outside the ring! Rhea takes Tamina into the ring and hits a Riptide! She tags in Nikki and puts Nikki up on her shoulders in a reverse Electric Chair position, then lets Nikki splash off her shoulders and onto Tamina to pick up the win!

Your Winners and STILL Women's Tag Team Champions, Super Brutality!

Draft Night Two, Round 5

Raw retains Karrion Kross and Alexa Bliss. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo head to SmackDown, and Cesaro stays put on SD

WWE Legend Bill Goldberg Speaks

As soon as the music starts, the entire arena chants Goldberg's name over and over. Smarks hate him, but live audiences love him. Goldberg bypasses the pyro, heading straight to the ring to a great pop. We're constantly remind about Lashley touching Goldberg's son inappropriately at SummerSlam. Goldberg gets on the mic. Let's hope he remembers his lines this time. "SEC Country! Bobby Lashley has the audacity to claim what he did to my son was a misunderstanding. It wasn't. It was intentional, so tonight I'm inviting Bobby Lashley in this ring so I can intentionally break his freakin' neck!" Bobby Lashley makes his way out in a snazzy three-piece suit and tie--I want that. Lashley speaks. "Bill, for the last time, what happened to your son at SummerSlam was a misunderstanding. And you must be out of your mind if you think I'm going to come down tot his ring right now and risk ruining this custom made suit to whoop your ass again. You see, Bill, Because some of us aren't still dressed like its 1998." Haha. Lashley continues, calling it a "myth" that he hurt Bill's son on purpose. He calls it character assassination and he feels Bill owes him an apology. Lashley tells Goldberg he'll fight him at Crown Jewel under one contention--its no holds barred! Goldberg thanks Bobby, adding "no holds barred give me a license to kill." He tells Bill he is crazy, like Lashley thinks. Goldberg states he'll give Lashley an apology when he leaves Lashley's broken body in the ring, gasping for air. "Because there's one thing we know for sure, Bobby Lashley. You're Next! And you're dead!" Lashley tells Bill that if Gage shows up, he's fair game. He asks Goldberg how he'd like someone on his back--referring to Gage's action at SummerSlam--and the Hurt Business hit the ring! Goldberg shakes both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin off, using the Spear effectively to clear the ring and end the segment.

Backstage Interview: Seth Rollins

Rollins is backstage wearing a fluffy black-and-white coat. He sings "Sethy's back, tell a friend." He asked about Edge, who was also drafted to Raw. Rollins tells him he doesn't want to hear that name and he'll take care of that on SmackDown. He tells us he doesn't give a shit, and ends it reminding us he's "Seth Freakin' Rollins!"

Season Premieres and Tournaments

This Friday will be the Season Premiere of SmackDown, so expect a lot of good shit because of Fox. Monday will be Raw's season premiere. Also, starting this Friday is the King of the Ring Tournament and the Queen's Crown Tournament.

Tag Match: the New Day vs the Hurt Business

Woods & Xavier come out for what could be one of their last Raw tag matches (until the next draft). Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander represent the Hurt Business. We head to break. When we return, the match starts. Shelton Benjamin dominates Kofi Kingston early on. Kofi with a desperation move to lay them both out. Kofi dives and gets the hot tag to Woods as Benjamin tags in Cedric Alexander. Woods takes Cedric down twice then hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Xavier is sporting an awesome semi-mullet hairdo. Kofi takes out Shelton at ringside, allowing Woods to take out Alexander with a springboard flying elbow drop.

Your Winners, the New Day!

After the Match

The Street Profits come out and talk to the New Day. They congratulate them on their movie on Netflix, escape the Undertaker, which debuts tomorrow on Netflix. Montez tells the New Day that he wants them, the division, and Nashville (cheap pop) are back and they want the smoke. They offer a red solo cup to Kofi who pretends to drink from it. The four mean then goof off in the ring.

War of Words: Randy Orton w/ Riddle vs Omos

As our Raw Tag Team Champions make their way out, Jimmy Smith questions if Omos will accept the challenge. We head to break. When we return, Randy gets on the mic and tells us he's not had an answer to his challenge. He ponders if Omos is Style's personal colossus or his personal "bitch" to a big pop. Styles & Omos come out angry. Styles calls Riddle "Gilligan" and explains it's because Riddle calls him Skipper. Styles promises to destroy them at Crown Jewel and get their tag titles back, and throws out a few jabs at Riddle about burning up his few brain cells.Riddle and Styles fight; Orton and Omos are face to face. Orton hits an RKO blindly on Styles behind him--excellent timing. RK-Bro head up the ramp and talk smack as Styles stays laid out. We go to break.

The Draft Continues on NXT 2.0!

Well, that's new. The draft will continue tomorrow night on NXT 2.0. Corey Graves praises Toxic Attraction, the faction featuring a brunette Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Draft Night Two, Round Six

Raw drafts Corey Graves' girlfriend, Carmella; SmackDown selects NXT's 2.0 Ridge Holland. Raw drafts Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Stevenson; with the final draft pick tonight, SmackDown selects Sami Zayn.

Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Belair is out first, followed by Flair as these two square of for the first time ever. The ref has to help Flair get her robes off. Becky Lynch's music plays and Lynch comes out to join the commentary and watch this match as she faces both women at Crown jewel. We head to break. When we return, this match gets underway. Lynch recites a rhyming poem, dissing Belair, as Flair takes an early lead. The first few moments are all Charlotte. Belair looks to fight back but Flair throws Belair's head to the mat. Flair and Belair go through a sequence of counters, ending with Charlotte hitting a Basement Dropkick on a knelt Belair. Flair takes the champ to the corner, then another and talks smack to Lynch inaudibly. Flair whips Belair into another corner and charges, but Belair flips over her, runs to the opposite corner, climbs up, and slaps her ass to taunt Flair. Flair charges and Belair drops her. Belair again with the ass-spank. Flair attempts a roll-up but Belair escapes. Belair takes Flair to the corner, slamming her head into the turnbuckle. Saxton questions Lynch's chances in a triple threat, to which she angrily points out she's prepared for the triple threat. She also points out that she beat Flair & Rousey at WrestleMania in a triple threat. She also adds that she never lost the Raw title--due to pregnancy, she abdicated the title and Asuka became champ. The action spills outside the ring and Belair lays out the Queen, chanting "EST" as we go to break.

Back from the break. Belair and Flair both get moments to showcase their pure power. Flair looks for a Natural Selection but Belair counters with a suplex. Flair goes for the hair braid and Belair knocks her down, then attempts the Kiss of Death! Flair wiggles out. Both women run off the ropes, with Flair catching Belair with a beautiful Spear, covering for two. Lynch on commentary gets upset with their insinuations that she doesn't have it after having missed time (due to pregnancy). Belair with another suplex. Belair climbs up top but Flair pops up and hits a big boot to knock Belair down and into the ring. Flair rear climbs the ropes and attempts a Moonsault; Belair moves and Flair improvises mid-air, landing on her feet and hitting a drop on Belair. Flair looks for the Figure Four but Belair counters it into a pin attempt. Belair hits the KOD on Flair and covers her. Becky Lynch drags Belair out of the ring and throws her into the stairs, causing the DQ.

Your Winner by Disqualification, Bianca Belair!

After the Match: Four Horsewomen (somewhat) Reunited

Lynch with a belly to belly on Belair and cleans house. Out of nowhere, the Boss Sasha Banks arrives! Banks takes it to Lynch, dominating her Four Horsewomen of NXT(1.0) comrades. We end our program with Banks standing tall.

In Closing

And that does it for tonight's program and concludes the draft for tonight. It will continue tomorrow on NXT 2.0! Thank you all for stopping by, and we hope to see you here tomorrow night for the most colorful wrestling on weekly television today--NXT 2.0. Have a great night and stay safe out there.