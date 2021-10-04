#TheNewDay are getting their Monday night victories while they still can! #WWERaw @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/0mafSXHOqR

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode ofÂ Monday Night Raw.

» More News From This Feed

The New Day Defeat The Hurt Business on Monday Night Raw

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #TheNewDay are getting their Monday [...] Oct 04 - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. #TheNewDay are getting their Monday [...]

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a No Holds Barred Match at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. "TONIGHT[...] Oct 04 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a No Holds Barred Match at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. "TONIGHT[...]

Round 5 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw

In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Friday Night SmackDown selecte[...] Oct 04 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Friday Night SmackDown selecte[...]

Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley Retain Tag Titles Against Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka on Raw

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. retained their titles against former champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@WWENikk[...] Oct 04 - WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. retained their titles against former champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@WWENikk[...]

Round 4 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw

In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Friday Night SmackDown[...] Oct 04 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Friday Night SmackDown[...]

Drew McIntyre & Big E Defeat Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler on Raw

WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw to defeat the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It's ON for the #WWEChampionship at #WWECrownJewel between @WWEBigE [...] Oct 04 - WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw to defeat the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It's ON for the #WWEChampionship at #WWECrownJewel between @WWEBigE [...]

Round 3 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Raw

In the third round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos. Frid[...] Oct 04 - In the third round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos. Frid[...]

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

The team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continue to find success on Raw, as they defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag team competition on tonight's Raw. We've got some ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ[...] Oct 04 - The team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continue to find success on Raw, as they defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag team competition on tonight's Raw. We've got some ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Dana Brooke on Monday Night Raw, Gets Confronted by Doudrop

Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw by submission. After the match, Baszler wanted to continue her assault on Brooke, but Baszler was confronted by D[...] Oct 04 - Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw by submission. After the match, Baszler wanted to continue her assault on Brooke, but Baszler was confronted by D[...]

Round 2 WWE Draft Picks from Tonight's Raw

In the second round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest. Friday Night SmackDown selected "The Cel[...] Oct 04 - In the second round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest. Friday Night SmackDown selected "The Cel[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 4th 2021)

AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10 matches tonight. With Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone [...] Oct 04 - AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10 matches tonight. With Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone [...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Jeff Hardy on Raw, Austin Theory Attacks Hardy

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship against Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Austin Theory attacked Jeff Hardy aft[...] Oct 04 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship against Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Austin Theory attacked Jeff Hardy aft[...]

First Round Draft Picks from Monday Night Raw

In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Friday Night SmackDown sele[...] Oct 04 - In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Friday Night SmackDown sele[...]

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Announced as Tonight's Raw Main Event

It has been announced that in the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will square off against former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Be[...] Oct 04 - It has been announced that in the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will square off against former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Be[...]

WWE Draft News: RAW Witter Pushing For Top SmackDown Superstar

In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transitioned into the role that Drew McIntyre currently h[...] Oct 04 - In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transitioned into the role that Drew McIntyre currently h[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For Draft Speical

Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 2.135 million viewe[...] Oct 04 - Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 2.135 million viewe[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For RAW and SmackDown

WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE filed trademarks for ‘RAW Rebound’ and &[...] Oct 04 - WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE filed trademarks for ‘RAW Rebound’ and &[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down From Grand Slam Special

The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, according to ShowBuzz Daily&[...] Oct 04 - The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, according to ShowBuzz Daily&[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point 2021 Pay-Per-View Announced

IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the Sam's Town Live casino. The show will air on IMP[...] Oct 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the Sam's Town Live casino. The show will air on IMP[...]

Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone As Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the title at WWE Payback 2020, where he defeated then-c[...] Oct 04 - Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the title at WWE Payback 2020, where he defeated then-c[...]

Interesting Name Rumored For Tonight's WWE Draft

A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he dropped the WWE NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT T[...] Oct 04 - A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he dropped the WWE NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT T[...]

WWE Referenced On Recent Episode Of The Simpsons

During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of the episode, the senior citizens of Springfield were[...] Oct 04 - During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of the episode, the senior citizens of Springfield were[...]

New Title Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV on October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at [...] Oct 04 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV on October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at [...]

WWE Is Reportedly Being Extra Secretive About Tonightâ€™s RAW Script

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is reportedly being more secretive than usual with rega[...] Oct 04 - Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is reportedly being more secretive than usual with rega[...]