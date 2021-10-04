Round 4 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 04, 2021
In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks,
Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Friday Night SmackDown selected former United States Champion Ricochet and former Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.
