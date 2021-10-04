WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 4th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 04, 2021

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 4th 2021)

AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10 matches tonight. With Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston on commentary, let's get straight to the action!

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:01)

Skye Blue gets an entrance here which must mean she's at least under a tier zero contract with AEW. She gets a tough draw here though as she faces the experienced Japanese wrestler, Emi Sakura. They have a good back and forth match here but eventually Emi gets the victory over Skye Blue with the Queen's Gambit!

Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Shayne Stetson, The 1manthrillride & Justin Corino via Submission (2:28)

What kind of a name is 'The 1manthrillride'?! Instant heel heat for me and now I'm rooting for Garcia and 2point0 to kick his head in! I get my wish and 2point0 hit Two for the Show and Garcia submits Corino (I think) with the Sharpshooter variation.

The Pinnacle (Wardlow & Shawn Spears) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Marko Stunt & Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall (6:07)

Poor Fuego & Marko. They don't seem to have much hope in this one given who they're facing! Spears hits a small Brodie Lee tribute early on. Wardlow and Marko end up as the legal men and I'll give you three guesses who got the better of that exchange? Marko gets caught, tossed 6 feet above Wardlow's head before he slams him to the mat and Marko doesn't move again until Spears tags in and climbs up to the top rope and Marko keeps rolling away from whatever turnbuckle Shawn climbs. He eventually tags out to Fuego and Del Sol runs wild as the babyfaces get their hope spot but it ends when Spears hits both men with a C4 simultaneously before Wardlow comes in and hits both men with Powerbombs before Spears assists him with the Casualty of War and someone needs to check Marko Stunt's vital signs immediately!

Lance Archer w/ Jake 'The Snake' Roberts defeated Louis Bruno via Pinfall (1:39)

Louis Bruno is taller than Lance Archer! He also manages to catch Archer with a blow early on before going after Jake on the outside for some reason. Big mistake as Archer takes over from here and doesn't give control back again as he hits the Blackout for the pinfall.

Abadon defeated Davienne via Pinfall (1:16)

Abadon is someone I don't recall seeing recently and it's nice to see her here even if it's not too long as she hits the Cemetery Driver for the pin. No tricks, only treats with Abadon.

Gunn Club Video Package

Colten & Austin do the talking to begin with as they put over the work they did in the crowd during the pandemic and running AEW's Instagram for a year and a half. Billy takes over and say's that the Gunn Club does a lot of things but the thing they do best is not lose.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Obariyon & Kodama via Pinfall (1:46)

Mark Henry joins the commentary booth for this one, taking over from Eddie Kingston in what must be the world's strongest commentary team! Santana & Ortiz barely break a sweat in the ring as they put away Kodama & Obariyon with ease.

Kris Statlander w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta defeated B3cca via Pinfall (1:32)

Kris Statlander gets the win here and makes it look very very easy. Statlander always looks great in the ring and has to be one of AEW's most consistent performers.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Colin Delaney & Cheech via Pinfall (3:06)

Max Caster's rap is pretty good this week and the most offensive word he used was penis. Good work Max. Also, good work in the match as The Acclaimed go back to where they left off before Max's suspension with a victory here.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Zach Nystrom & Elijah Dean via Pinfall (0:16)

FTR may have just had the fastest match in AEW history as they hit the Big Rig from the opening bell and that's all they need. They also have new music!

Sonny Kiss defeated KM via Pinfall (3:13)

KM is ginormous in comparison to Sonny and much more powerful than the concrete rose. But Sonny is much much faster and more athletic than KM so this is the classic Speed vs Power match-up. KM beats down Sonny for a while but Sonny manages to get back into it by avoiding the strikes as much as possible and in the end, Sonny manages to show his own power by lifting the bigger man and hitting the splitting cutter for the pinfall!

After the match, Kayla Rossi comes down to distract Sonny and Joey slips in behind with a chair but Sonny is too quick and manages to hit Joey in the face and Joey runs off.

Fun show to start the week! See you tomorrow for AEW Dark. Catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. In the words of Mark Henry, "Good byeeeeeeee".


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aew dark elevation
https://wrestlr.me/71100/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 04
The New Day Defeat The Hurt Business on Monday Night Raw
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of Monday [...]
Oct 04 - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of Monday [...]
Oct 04
Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a No Holds Barred Match at the upcoming&nbs[...]
Oct 04 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a No Holds Barred Match at the upcoming&nbs[...]
Oct 04
Round 5 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw
In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Karri[...]
Oct 04 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Karri[...]
Oct 04
Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley Retain Tag Titles Against Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka on Raw
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. retained their titles against former champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka on tonigh[...]
Oct 04 - WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. retained their titles against former champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka on tonigh[...]
Oct 04
Round 4 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw
In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champio[...]
Oct 04 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champio[...]
Oct 04
Drew McIntyre & Big E Defeat Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler on Raw
WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw to defeat the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It's ON for the #W[...]
Oct 04 - WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw to defeat the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It's ON for the #W[...]
Oct 04
Round 3 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Raw
In the third round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw [...]
Oct 04 - In the third round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw [...]
Oct 04
Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw
The team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continue to find success on Raw, as they defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag team competition o[...]
Oct 04 - The team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continue to find success on Raw, as they defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag team competition o[...]
Oct 04
Shayna Baszler Defeats Dana Brooke on Monday Night Raw, Gets Confronted by Doudrop
Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw by submission. After the match, Baszler wanted to continue her [...]
Oct 04 - Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw by submission. After the match, Baszler wanted to continue her [...]
Oct 04
Round 2 WWE Draft Picks from Tonight's Raw
In the second round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest.&[...]
Oct 04 - In the second round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest.&[...]
Oct 04
AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 4th 2021)
AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10[...]
Oct 04 - AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10[...]

Oct 04
Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Jeff Hardy on Raw, Austin Theory Attacks Hardy
WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship against Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Afte[...]
Oct 04 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship against Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Afte[...]
Oct 04
First Round Draft Picks from Monday Night Raw
In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bo[...]
Oct 04 - In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bo[...]
Oct 04
Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Announced as Tonight's Raw Main Event
It has been announced that in the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will square off a[...]
Oct 04 - It has been announced that in the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will square off a[...]
Oct 04
WWE Draft News: RAW Witter Pushing For Top SmackDown Superstar
In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transit[...]
Oct 04 - In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transit[...]
Oct 04
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For Draft Speical
Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, whic[...]
Oct 04 - Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, whic[...]
Oct 04
WWE Files Trademarks For RAW and SmackDown
WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE fi[...]
Oct 04 - WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE fi[...]
Oct 04
AEW Rampage Viewership Down From Grand Slam Special
The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-4[...]
Oct 04 - The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-4[...]
Oct 04
IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point 2021 Pay-Per-View Announced
IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the[...]
Oct 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the[...]
Oct 04
Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone As Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the t[...]
Oct 04 - Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the t[...]
Oct 04
Interesting Name Rumored For Tonight's WWE Draft
A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he drop[...]
Oct 04 - A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he drop[...]
Oct 04
WWE Referenced On Recent Episode Of The Simpsons
During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of th[...]
Oct 04 - During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of th[...]
Oct 04
New Title Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View
WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel P[...]
Oct 04 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel P[...]
Oct 04
WWE Is Reportedly Being Extra Secretive About Tonight’s RAW Script
Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is re[...]
Oct 04 - Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is re[...]
Oct 04
Bully Ray Compares Original Dudley Boyz Run To Their Return In 2015
Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz[...]
Oct 04 - Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π