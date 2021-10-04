AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 4th 2021)

AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10 matches tonight. With Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston on commentary, let's get straight to the action!

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (4:01)

Skye Blue gets an entrance here which must mean she's at least under a tier zero contract with AEW. She gets a tough draw here though as she faces the experienced Japanese wrestler, Emi Sakura. They have a good back and forth match here but eventually Emi gets the victory over Skye Blue with the Queen's Gambit!

Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Shayne Stetson, The 1manthrillride & Justin Corino via Submission (2:28)

What kind of a name is 'The 1manthrillride'?! Instant heel heat for me and now I'm rooting for Garcia and 2point0 to kick his head in! I get my wish and 2point0 hit Two for the Show and Garcia submits Corino (I think) with the Sharpshooter variation.

The Pinnacle (Wardlow & Shawn Spears) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Marko Stunt & Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall (6:07)

Poor Fuego & Marko. They don't seem to have much hope in this one given who they're facing! Spears hits a small Brodie Lee tribute early on. Wardlow and Marko end up as the legal men and I'll give you three guesses who got the better of that exchange? Marko gets caught, tossed 6 feet above Wardlow's head before he slams him to the mat and Marko doesn't move again until Spears tags in and climbs up to the top rope and Marko keeps rolling away from whatever turnbuckle Shawn climbs. He eventually tags out to Fuego and Del Sol runs wild as the babyfaces get their hope spot but it ends when Spears hits both men with a C4 simultaneously before Wardlow comes in and hits both men with Powerbombs before Spears assists him with the Casualty of War and someone needs to check Marko Stunt's vital signs immediately!

Lance Archer w/ Jake 'The Snake' Roberts defeated Louis Bruno via Pinfall (1:39)

Louis Bruno is taller than Lance Archer! He also manages to catch Archer with a blow early on before going after Jake on the outside for some reason. Big mistake as Archer takes over from here and doesn't give control back again as he hits the Blackout for the pinfall.

Abadon defeated Davienne via Pinfall (1:16)

Abadon is someone I don't recall seeing recently and it's nice to see her here even if it's not too long as she hits the Cemetery Driver for the pin. No tricks, only treats with Abadon.

Gunn Club Video Package

Colten & Austin do the talking to begin with as they put over the work they did in the crowd during the pandemic and running AEW's Instagram for a year and a half. Billy takes over and say's that the Gunn Club does a lot of things but the thing they do best is not lose.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Obariyon & Kodama via Pinfall (1:46)

Mark Henry joins the commentary booth for this one, taking over from Eddie Kingston in what must be the world's strongest commentary team! Santana & Ortiz barely break a sweat in the ring as they put away Kodama & Obariyon with ease.

Kris Statlander w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta defeated B3cca via Pinfall (1:32)

Kris Statlander gets the win here and makes it look very very easy. Statlander always looks great in the ring and has to be one of AEW's most consistent performers.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Colin Delaney & Cheech via Pinfall (3:06)

Max Caster's rap is pretty good this week and the most offensive word he used was penis. Good work Max. Also, good work in the match as The Acclaimed go back to where they left off before Max's suspension with a victory here.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Zach Nystrom & Elijah Dean via Pinfall (0:16)

FTR may have just had the fastest match in AEW history as they hit the Big Rig from the opening bell and that's all they need. They also have new music!

Sonny Kiss defeated KM via Pinfall (3:13)

KM is ginormous in comparison to Sonny and much more powerful than the concrete rose. But Sonny is much much faster and more athletic than KM so this is the classic Speed vs Power match-up. KM beats down Sonny for a while but Sonny manages to get back into it by avoiding the strikes as much as possible and in the end, Sonny manages to show his own power by lifting the bigger man and hitting the splitting cutter for the pinfall!

After the match, Kayla Rossi comes down to distract Sonny and Joey slips in behind with a chair but Sonny is too quick and manages to hit Joey in the face and Joey runs off.

Fun show to start the week! See you tomorrow for AEW Dark. Catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. In the words of Mark Henry, "Good byeeeeeeee".