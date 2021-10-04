First Round Draft Picks from Monday Night Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

IT'S BOSS TIME on Friday nights! @SashaBanksWWE gets drafted to #SmackDown in the first round of Night 2 of the #WWEDraft . Stay tuned for more picks throughout the night on #WWERaw . pic.twitter.com/zP1ZH46PPR

Former #WWEChampion @fightbobby continues to give you the business on Monday nights! #WWERaw #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/NoRkY1aIAu

#SmackDown Tag Team Champions @WWEUsos are holding it down on the blue brand with @WWERomanReigns & @HeymanHustle ! pic.twitter.com/bWtVE6aDu4

In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Friday Night SmackDown selected "The Boss" Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jimmy & Jey Uso.

The New Day Defeat The Hurt Business on Monday Night Raw

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of Monday [...] Oct 04 - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of Monday [...]

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a No Holds Barred Match at the upcoming&nbs[...] Oct 04 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley challenged WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a No Holds Barred Match at the upcoming&nbs[...]

Round 5 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw

In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Karri[...] Oct 04 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and former NXT Champion Karri[...]

Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley Retain Tag Titles Against Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka on Raw

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. retained their titles against former champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka on tonigh[...] Oct 04 - WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. retained their titles against former champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka on tonigh[...]

Round 4 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Monday Night Raw

In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champio[...] Oct 04 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former Universal Champion Finn Balor and former Tag Team Champio[...]

Drew McIntyre & Big E Defeat Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler on Raw

WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw to defeat the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It's ON for the #W[...] Oct 04 - WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw to defeat the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It's ON for the #W[...]

Round 3 of Tonight's WWE Draft Picks on Raw

In the third round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw [...] Oct 04 - In the third round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw [...]

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

The team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continue to find success on Raw, as they defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag team competition o[...] Oct 04 - The team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo continue to find success on Raw, as they defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag team competition o[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Dana Brooke on Monday Night Raw, Gets Confronted by Doudrop

Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw by submission. After the match, Baszler wanted to continue her [...] Oct 04 - Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw by submission. After the match, Baszler wanted to continue her [...]

Round 2 WWE Draft Picks from Tonight's Raw

In the second round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest.&[...] Oct 04 - In the second round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest.&[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 4th 2021)

AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10[...] Oct 04 - AEW began this week with their customary YouTube broadcast of Dark Elevation. Filmed before Dynamite this Wednesday in Rochester, New York, we have 10[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Jeff Hardy on Raw, Austin Theory Attacks Hardy

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship against Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Afte[...] Oct 04 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest successfully retained his championship against Jeff Hardy on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Afte[...]

First Round Draft Picks from Monday Night Raw

In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bo[...] Oct 04 - In the first round of tonight's WWE Draft picks, Monday Night Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Bo[...]

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Announced as Tonight's Raw Main Event

It has been announced that in the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will square off a[...] Oct 04 - It has been announced that in the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will square off a[...]

WWE Draft News: RAW Witter Pushing For Top SmackDown Superstar

In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transit[...] Oct 04 - In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transit[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For Draft Speical

Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, whic[...] Oct 04 - Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, whic[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For RAW and SmackDown

WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE fi[...] Oct 04 - WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE fi[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down From Grand Slam Special

The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-4[...] Oct 04 - The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-4[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point 2021 Pay-Per-View Announced

IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the[...] Oct 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the[...]

Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone As Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the t[...] Oct 04 - Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the t[...]

Interesting Name Rumored For Tonight's WWE Draft

A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he drop[...] Oct 04 - A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he drop[...]

WWE Referenced On Recent Episode Of The Simpsons

During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of th[...] Oct 04 - During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of th[...]

New Title Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel P[...] Oct 04 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel P[...]

WWE Is Reportedly Being Extra Secretive About Tonight’s RAW Script

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is re[...] Oct 04 - Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is re[...]