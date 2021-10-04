WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For Draft Speical
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2021
Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 2.135 million viewers, according to
ShowBuzz Daily.
In terms of the 18-49 demographic, the show scored 0.62 rating, up on last week's 0.55 rating.
Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown moments: WWE Top 10, Oct. 1, 2021.
