WWE Files Trademarks For RAW and SmackDown

These terms will likely be used for recap/highlight shows.

International Class 041 : Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information

On September 29, 2021, WWE filed trademarks for ‘RAW Rebound’ and ‘SmackDown BreakDown’ with the description for use listed below:

WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands.

WWE Draft News: RAW Witter Pushing For Top SmackDown Superstar

In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transitioned into the role that Drew McIntyre currently h[...] Oct 04 - In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transitioned into the role that Drew McIntyre currently h[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases For Draft Speical

Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 2.135 million viewe[...] Oct 04 - Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s 2.135 million viewe[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For RAW and SmackDown

WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE filed trademarks for ‘RAW Rebound’ and &[...] Oct 04 - WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE filed trademarks for ‘RAW Rebound’ and &[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down From Grand Slam Special

The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, according to ShowBuzz Daily&[...] Oct 04 - The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, according to ShowBuzz Daily&[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point 2021 Pay-Per-View Announced

IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the Sam's Town Live casino. The show will air on IMP[...] Oct 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the Sam's Town Live casino. The show will air on IMP[...]

Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone As Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the title at WWE Payback 2020, where he defeated then-c[...] Oct 04 - Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the title at WWE Payback 2020, where he defeated then-c[...]

Interesting Name Rumored For Tonight's WWE Draft

A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he dropped the WWE NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT T[...] Oct 04 - A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he dropped the WWE NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT T[...]

WWE Referenced On Recent Episode Of The Simpsons

During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of the episode, the senior citizens of Springfield were[...] Oct 04 - During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of the episode, the senior citizens of Springfield were[...]

New Title Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View

WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV on October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at [...] Oct 04 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV on October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at [...]

WWE Is Reportedly Being Extra Secretive About Tonight’s RAW Script

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is reportedly being more secretive than usual with rega[...] Oct 04 - Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is reportedly being more secretive than usual with rega[...]

Bully Ray Compares Original Dudley Boyz Run To Their Return In 2015

Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz had. “I don’t know if that freedom[...] Oct 04 - Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz had. “I don’t know if that freedom[...]

Luke Hawx Talks In Depth About Chris Kanyon, His WWE Stint & More

Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental health. “When Hurricane Katrina hit here in 20[...] Oct 04 - Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental health. “When Hurricane Katrina hit here in 20[...]

Mirana Gordy "Unsure" About Future Of SWE

Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of business. “I am uncertain of the future of [...] Oct 04 - Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of business. “I am uncertain of the future of [...]

Jim Ross Says Roughly 20 Stars During Attitude Era Were Making Over $1 Million

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the standpoint that we wanted to keep the official romancin[...] Oct 04 - During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the standpoint that we wanted to keep the official romancin[...]

Cody Rhodes Says "My Priority Really Hasn't Been My In Ring Career"

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think the egg was hatched based on our friends at TNT. T[...] Oct 04 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think the egg was hatched based on our friends at TNT. T[...]

Fandango Is Coming To GCW, Now Known As "Dirty Dango"

GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WWE star Fandango. The former Fandango, now known a[...] Oct 04 - GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WWE star Fandango. The former Fandango, now known a[...]

Four Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark Elevation

AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide. Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue Obar[...] Oct 04 - AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide. Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue Obar[...]

CJ Perry Teases Going To AEW, Has No Problem Using The Name Lana While There

CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns the name Lana. “I own that. Owning ‘[...] Oct 04 - CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns the name Lana. “I own that. Owning ‘[...]

Jonathan Gresham Leaving ROH Pure Division, Josh Woods Joins The Foundation

Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards the World Title chase. Fans may remember that Gresh[...] Oct 04 - Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards the World Title chase. Fans may remember that Gresh[...]

JBL Didn't Enjoy Being An Agent In WWE

During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried it for a few months and I didn’t really enjo[...] Oct 04 - During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried it for a few months and I didn’t really enjo[...]

Paul Walter Hauser Got AEW References Put Into Queenpins Movie

Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have appeared in film. From WWF/WWE, to WCW, to ROH and [...] Oct 04 - Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have appeared in film. From WWF/WWE, to WCW, to ROH and [...]

WWE Management Reportedly Didn't Care That Edge Mentioned FTR On SmackDown

It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Rollins broke into his house. Ringside News is report[...] Oct 04 - It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Rollins broke into his house. Ringside News is report[...]

The IIconics Pitched NXT Return Before WWE Release

The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before she was released. “I actually asked to g[...] Oct 04 - The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before she was released. “I actually asked to g[...]

Pat McAfee Talks Suffering Injury In First Wrestling Match

Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...] Oct 03 - Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...]