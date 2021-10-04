IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point 2021 Pay-Per-View Announced
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the Sam's Town Live casino.
The show will air on IMPACT Plus.
The promotion will also be in Vegas on November 21st and November 22nd for television tapings.
Check it out below.
https://wrestlr.me/71092/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 04
Oct 04 - In a small update on tonight's WWE Draft, one RAW writer reportedly "banged the table" during a creative meeting, looking for Finn Balor to be transit[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown (October 1) saw a viewership increase with show drawing an average 2.252 million viewers on FOX, whic[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 29, 2021, WWE fi[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - The viewership for this past Friday's AEW Rampage (October 1) has been revealed with the show pulling in 622,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-4[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Roman Reigns has passed another big milestone as the WWE Universal Champion. His current reign now stands at over 400 days. Reigns first won the t[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - A very interesting name could be involved in tonight's WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW on USA Network. WALTER has been off WWE television since he drop[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - During the Bart’s in Jail episode of The Simpsons (season 33, episode 2) viewers noticed there was a reference to WWE. During the opening of th[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - WWE has announced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will defend their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel P[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE is re[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental healt[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of bu[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the stand[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think [...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WW[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and t[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns t[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards th[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried [...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have a[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Roll[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before[...]
Oct 03
Oct 03 - Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean fi[...]
Oct 03
Oct 03 - UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca[...]