IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point 2021 Pay-Per-View Announced

BREAKING: #TurningPoint will be LIVE from Sam's Town in Las Vegas on November 20th, followed by two days of television tapings! Tickets will go on sale on October 15th! pic.twitter.com/TERIsBhzF4

The promotion will also be in Vegas on November 21st and November 22nd for television tapings.

The show will air on IMPACT Plus.

IMPACT Wrestling has announced they are returning to Las Vegas for their Turning Point 2021 event, which will take place on November 20, 2021 from the Sam's Town Live casino.

