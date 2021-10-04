WWE Is Reportedly Being Extra Secretive About Tonight’s RAW Script

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network will be the second night of the 2021 Draft following night one on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE is reportedly being more secretive than usual with regards to tonight's script for the show, according to PWInsider. A number of key people who "are usually aware of the initial plans for the show are completely in the dark."

WWE Superstars for the most part are learning about their roster moves as they happen, which some feel is justified given the roster changes will not take place for several weeks and talent have a chance to change their travel schedule ahead of time.