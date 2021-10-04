WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Luke Hawx Talks In Depth About Chris Kanyon, His WWE Stint & More

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 04, 2021

Luke Hawx Talks In Depth About Chris Kanyon, His WWE Stint & More

Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental health.

“When Hurricane Katrina hit here in 2005, Kanyon was the first guy to reach out to me and say, ‘hey, if you need anything, you call me,'” “And this is in the middle of his troubles, he was struggling hard at this point. But he said, ‘look, I’ve got some extra space in my condo at Clearwater Beach. If you need a place to stay, don’t you hesitate to come stay here.’ My ex-wife, my children’s mother, she had family about twenty minutes away from Kanyon’s. So I said, ‘that’s kind of perfect. You can go stay there, I can stay with Kanyon, and we can still do the family stuff and I can see the kids.’ We didn’t know how long it was going to take to get back into our homes after Katrina, which obviously, it took damn near a year. But I was thankful because Kanyon took me in and he put me up. He wasn’t doing good mentally at the time. He was really struggling. That’s what I talked about on Dark Side of the Ring, where he was having these hallucinations where he would stay up for three, four days at the time. And he would say he left the house and see aliens, and he had to break into the Scientology center that was ten minutes away.”

“We had to physically hold him down a few times so he didn’t leave the house, because we were scared he was going to get in trouble. And it was crazy, because it’s tough to see such a good person and someone you care about dearly just completely off the wagon. And he wasn’t on any drugs or anything. It was his mind screwing with him, which is even crazier. Because you know if you see somebody drinking, or someone taking pills, or doing drugs, you go, ‘oh, they’re screwed up. They’re high as a kite.’ You don’t really forgive the behavior, you just don’t like when people do those certain substances.”

“With Kanyon, he didn’t have to do anything. He would go from being completely normal, completely fine to having good conversations, spending the day hanging out, working out on the beach, to that night, being in manic mode. He’d start talking crazy and saying gibberish and being off the wall. You just didn’t know how to react. That was kind of new to me because I had never dealt with a person with those personalities before, personally, on a day to day basis. It was tough to see someone who you cared about deeply and someone who was such a good person really struggle mentally.”

He spoke about Kanyon's closeted homosexuality, which was the topic of a recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

“He hid it well.” “He only really only opened up to his close, close friends, ’cause he knew something was wrong. He’d tell me all the time, he’d go, ‘I’m f*****g crazy. I’m f*****g crazy.’ He would make up these things. I think part of it, and look, I could be completely wrong, but I said this on Dark Side of the Ring as well, and I hope I don’t get chastised for this online, but I’m going to say it anyway because I think people need to know. He was in the closest for so long, he did so many things that screwed with him. And the people who was close to him did not care. But he often told me, in his exact words, ‘everybody hates me because I’m a f****t. Nobody likes me because I’m a f****t.’ I would say, ‘you’ve got to stop saying that because that’s not true. You’re not even open to half the world or 75% of the people that you know. You’ve only opened up to your close friends, which is fine. You don’t have to put it out there.’”

“He would tell me these weird stories. He’d go, ‘man, you wouldn’t believe what I would have to deal with. I would feel like this guy was on to my trail, so I’d go out to a bar with that guy and hook up with a chick and purposely take her back to the hotel and force myself to have sex with her to prove to make this guy think that I’m not gay.’ I’d go, ‘dude, that’s deep. When you’re going to that level to hide your real identity?’ You’ve got to think he did this from such a young age. By this point, he had been dealing with this for the majority of his life, so the way he perceived himself and the way that he thought others perceived him really ate him up.”

“And no matter how much love myself, or Shane Helms, or any of his close friends that spoke to him on the regular – Double J, Jackie, John Johnson who passed away a few years ago, a super fan, that was one of Kanyon’s close friends. They talked almost every day. Now, Jackie had his substance abuse problems, which was drinking. Kanyon didn’t have substance abuse problems. Kanyon’s problems were just his head, so it was difficult, really, to watch somebody that I was so close with and I’d seen that really cared about wrestling, and not just wrestling but cared about a lot people that were involved in wrestling, just drive himself off the edge. That was hard to watch, especially in person.”

Hawx credits Vampiro with getting him into the film industry.

“Vampiro got me in the film business in 2006.” “Vampiro was shooting a film in Mexico, and we were filming Wrestling Society X in Los Angeles for MTV at the time. And Vamp asked me to come down and do his film in Mexico. I met his directors and producers at the show, and they liked me. And I thought they were full of crap. Hollywood is so full of crap. Everybody is doing something, and they’re going to use you, and they’re going to put you on, and they see something in you. So I take everything with a grain of salt. When you’re young in your career, you believe everything you hear. But at that point in my career, I didn’t think anything was going to happen as far as filming goes.”

“A few months after we finished the tapings of WSX, I got a call from Vamp’s producers and they said, ‘hey, we want to shoot these days and we want to fly you down for Mexico. We’ll fly you first class.’ They initially told me, ‘we’ll have you there for a week and we’re going to pay you $1,000 a day.’ At that point in my life, I had never been paid $1,000 a day before. We’re talking 2006, I was in my 20’s. Man, that was huge for me because it got my foot in the film industry.”

“I thought I knew everything, right? I was like, ‘I’m fighting, I’m talking. This is easy. I can do this because I wrestle.’ But it wasn’t easy I came to find out. Once I watched the footage back, I really wasn’t happy with it. My wrestling side of things didn’t transition over to the film side of things. I’m a realistic guy, I’m always willing to go back to the well and learn some more. So once I had seen my film with that production, I was not happy. I wasn’t happy at all, and I said ‘I had to learn more.’ So I started doing research on some schools to learn stunt business and acting, and I started taking some classes. I went and took two years of classes in stunts over here in Covington, Louisiana with a stunt coordinator named named Phil O’Dell, and just started working my way up the ranks.”

“It’s an every day battle, it’s an every day hustle. I’m always trying to learn more, I’m always trying to perfect my skills. No matter if its fire burns, shooting, driving, rappelling, high falls, I always train, train, train, just like in wrestling. You can’t just go in there and have a match, you have to prep for your matches. You can’t take six months off from wrestling and get back in the ring. Some people do, and usually, they look like crap. I didn’t want to look like crap, so I started studying and training as much as I can.”

Hawx finally spoke about how he wasn't really utilized in WWE.

“I’m still doing that to this day.” “I’m always trying to pick up as much as I can. And I think part of that is just grinding for so long. I got opportunities early on. I got big opportunities with XPW, when I started working with WWE doing dark matches and stuff like that in the early 2003’s, when I teamed with Kanyon my first time out there as the Mortis character. I wanted it, I wanted it and I wanted it, and I never really got that shot that I wanted. Maybe I wasn’t ready for it. I had to sit back and I had to look in the mirror and say ‘what was I missing?’ I could put on size, I could work on this, I could work on fundamentals. And back then, a lot of guys didn’t tell you what you were missing or what to work on. They would just tell you ‘good job’ or if you did something good. And there’s two sides to that story. Back then there wasn’t as many spots as there are today, or as many opportunities as there are today, so people were protecting their spots.”

“But on the other hand, there were so many egos from young guys that didn’t want to be told what to do, and a veteran would come in and tell the guys ‘hey, work on this. Work on that.’ And the guy would go ‘okay, sure’ and then blow them off. So, I see both sides of things. For me, I wanted to keep grinding and I wanted more success. So I was doing as many things as possible to be successful. And unfortunately, that leads to my next topic.”

“I see so many young guys now get so much opportunity so quick. And the next thing you know, they’ve been wrestling two or three years and they get signed, and then they get released a year later. Then they say they’re retired, then they come back, go with this company, then that company releases them and they retire again. And it’s like ‘you’re retired? You’ve only been wrestling three years. Put some f*****g work in, man. Put some work in.’ I’m not dissing anybody, I’m just saying I’m really appreciative of blooming late in my career. I think too much success too soon is a recipe for disaster.”

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #luke hawx #chris kanyon
https://wrestlr.me/71085/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 04
Bully Ray Compares Original Dudley Boyz Run To Their Return In 2015
Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz had. “I don’t know if that freedom[...]
Oct 04 - Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz had. “I don’t know if that freedom[...]
Oct 04
Luke Hawx Talks In Depth About Chris Kanyon, His WWE Stint & More
Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental health. “When Hurricane Katrina hit here in 20[...]
Oct 04 - Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental health. “When Hurricane Katrina hit here in 20[...]
Oct 04
Mirana Gordy "Unsure" About Future Of SWE
Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of business. “I am uncertain of the future of [...]
Oct 04 - Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of business. “I am uncertain of the future of [...]
Oct 04
Jim Ross Says Roughly 20 Stars During Attitude Era Were Making Over $1 Million
During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the standpoint that we wanted to keep the official romancin[...]
Oct 04 - During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the standpoint that we wanted to keep the official romancin[...]
Oct 04
Cody Rhodes Says "My Priority Really Hasn't Been My In Ring Career"
Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think the egg was hatched based on our friends at TNT. T[...]
Oct 04 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think the egg was hatched based on our friends at TNT. T[...]
Oct 04
Fandango Is Coming To GCW, Now Known As "Dirty Dango"
GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WWE star Fandango. The former Fandango, now known a[...]
Oct 04 - GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WWE star Fandango. The former Fandango, now known a[...]
Oct 04
Four Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark Elevation
AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide. Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue Obar[...]
Oct 04 - AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and the 1ManThrillRide. Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue Obar[...]
Oct 04
CJ Perry Teases Going To AEW, Has No Problem Using The Name Lana While There
CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns the name Lana. “I own that. Owning ‘[...]
Oct 04 - CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns the name Lana. “I own that. Owning ‘[...]
Oct 04
Jonathan Gresham Leaving ROH Pure Division, Josh Woods Joins The Foundation
Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards the World Title chase. Fans may remember that Gresh[...]
Oct 04 - Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards the World Title chase. Fans may remember that Gresh[...]
Oct 04
JBL Didn't Enjoy Being An Agent In WWE
During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried it for a few months and I didn’t really enjo[...]
Oct 04 - During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried it for a few months and I didn’t really enjo[...]
Oct 04
Paul Walter Hauser Got AEW References Put Into Queenpins Movie
Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have appeared in film. From WWF/WWE, to WCW, to ROH and [...]
Oct 04 - Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have appeared in film. From WWF/WWE, to WCW, to ROH and [...]

Oct 04
WWE Management Reportedly Didn't Care That Edge Mentioned FTR On SmackDown
It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Rollins broke into his house. Ringside News is report[...]
Oct 04 - It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Rollins broke into his house. Ringside News is report[...]
Oct 04
The IIconics Pitched NXT Return Before WWE Release
The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before she was released. “I actually asked to g[...]
Oct 04 - The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before she was released. “I actually asked to g[...]
Oct 03
Pat McAfee Talks Suffering Injury In First Wrestling Match
Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...]
Oct 03 - Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...]
Oct 03
UWN Primtime Live (10/2) Supercard Results
UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and H[...]
Oct 03 - UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and H[...]
Oct 03
EC3 Discusses Free The Narrative Vetting Process, Final Words Are "I Wanna Free John Cena."
During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the event. "We do an interview process with everybod[...]
Oct 03 - During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the event. "We do an interview process with everybod[...]
Oct 03
Rhea Ripley Admits She Was "Standoffish" About Nikki ASH Pairing
Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-he[...]
Oct 03 - Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-he[...]
Oct 03
2CW Older, Fatter, Balder Results
2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: Ted Goodz def. Warhorse Dalton Castle def. Col[...]
Oct 03 - 2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: Ted Goodz def. Warhorse Dalton Castle def. Col[...]
Oct 03
WWE Files Trademarks For "RAW Rebound" and "SmackDown Breakdown"
WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows: “Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration[...]
Oct 03 - WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows: “Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration[...]
Oct 03
AAW Defining Moment Results
AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad[...]
Oct 03 - AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad[...]
Oct 03
Nicole Savoy Carted Out On Stretcher At MLW Fightland, Updates Fans On Injury
During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on her condition following the incident. Sorry to [...]
Oct 03 - During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on her condition following the incident. Sorry to [...]
Oct 03
Lance Storm Tweets About Having His First Pro Wrestling Match 31 Years Ago
Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit draw with @IAmJericho I also took part in the Royal [...]
Oct 03 - Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit draw with @IAmJericho I also took part in the Royal [...]
Oct 03
Liv Morgan Discusses How Ruby Soho Has Helped Give Her More Self-Confidence
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) has helped Liv [...]
Oct 03 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) has helped Liv [...]
Oct 03
Jinder Mahal Discusses WWE's Ability to Create New Stars
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes and discussed whe[...]
Oct 03 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes and discussed whe[...]
Oct 03
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Not Cleared to Compete At This Time
According to a report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com, one of Monday Night Raw's latest draft picks, the legendary Rey Mysterio, is reportedly not cleared to perform in the ring at [...]
Oct 03 - According to a report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com, one of Monday Night Raw's latest draft picks, the legendary Rey Mysterio, is reportedly not cleared to perform in the ring at [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π