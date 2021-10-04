Mirana Gordy "Unsure" About Future Of SWE

Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of business.

“I am uncertain of the future of SWE. As far as I know, they are still running. They have a show in November in San Antonio. I know recently that Lacey Von Erich has bought a part of the company. She’s wanting to change some stuff up and maybe change the direction that the company is going in. I think that’s why they canceled some things. When something comes up, new management, or when you’re reconstructing something, you have to take some time off, get your bearings together, and reconfigure some stuff. I think that’s what they’re doing now. They’re taking a break for the next two months and getting it back together to go the direction they want ahead. They’ll probably reboot in November in San Antonio. As far as the TV and stuff, I’m not sure. I can defend my title in November, or I can be the SWE Women’s TV Champion forever. We’ll see when we get to November.”

As for what promotion is next for Gordy?