CJ Perry Teases Going To AEW, Has No Problem Using The Name Lana While There

“Well, I’m gonna tell you, stay tuned. I can’t give everything away. I can’t give all the hot tea right now.“

Perry was asked about the possibility of joining her husband Miro in AEW.

“I own that. Owning ‘Lana’ is like owning the name ‘Mike.’ You can’t. In my contract, they own Rusev because it’s so specific, but they don’t own Lana because you can’t. I would rather come out as Lana because at the end of the day, I would rather just not come out with my real name.”

During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns the name Lana.

» More News From This Feed

Bully Ray Compares Original Dudley Boyz Run To Their Return In 2015

Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz[...] Oct 04 - Bully Ray was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he compared his most recent run in WWE with the original run The Dudley Boyz[...]

Luke Hawx Talks In Depth About Chris Kanyon, His WWE Stint & More

Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental healt[...] Oct 04 - Luke Hawx was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his friendship with Chris Kanyon, as well as Kanyon's struggles with his mental healt[...]

Mirana Gordy "Unsure" About Future Of SWE

Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of bu[...] Oct 04 - Miranda Gordy was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where she discussed the rumors of the SWE promotion going out of bu[...]

Jim Ross Says Roughly 20 Stars During Attitude Era Were Making Over $1 Million

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the stand[...] Oct 04 - During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the salary structure of the WWF circa 1999. “It was secret only from the stand[...]

Cody Rhodes Says "My Priority Really Hasn't Been My In Ring Career"

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think [...] Oct 04 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he spoke about his new reality show Rhodes To The Top. “I think [...]

Fandango Is Coming To GCW, Now Known As "Dirty Dango"

GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WW[...] Oct 04 - GCW Fight Club is being held on October 9th, and GCW Aftermatch is being held on October 10th. At least one of these two events will feature former WW[...]

Four Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark Elevation

AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and t[...] Oct 04 - AEW has announced four matches for this upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and t[...]

CJ Perry Teases Going To AEW, Has No Problem Using The Name Lana While There

CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns t[...] Oct 04 - CJ Perry, aka Lana, was partaking in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the event, Perry mentioned that she actually owns t[...]

Jonathan Gresham Leaving ROH Pure Division, Josh Woods Joins The Foundation

Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards th[...] Oct 04 - Ring of Honor has released a new video on YouTube announcing that Jonathan Gresham is moving on from the Pure Division, and will be heading towards th[...]

JBL Didn't Enjoy Being An Agent In WWE

During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried [...] Oct 04 - During a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL explained that he didn't enjoy his short stint as an agent in WWE. “I tried [...]

Paul Walter Hauser Got AEW References Put Into Queenpins Movie

Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have a[...] Oct 04 - Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture. Many wrestling promotions have a[...]

WWE Management Reportedly Didn't Care That Edge Mentioned FTR On SmackDown

It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Roll[...] Oct 04 - It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Roll[...]

The IIconics Pitched NXT Return Before WWE Release

The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before[...] Oct 04 - The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before[...]

Pat McAfee Talks Suffering Injury In First Wrestling Match

Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean fi[...] Oct 03 - Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean fi[...]

UWN Primtime Live (10/2) Supercard Results

UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca[...] Oct 03 - UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca[...]

EC3 Discusses Free The Narrative Vetting Process, Final Words Are "I Wanna Free John Cena."

During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the e[...] Oct 03 - During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the e[...]

Rhea Ripley Admits She Was "Standoffish" About Nikki ASH Pairing

Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is[...] Oct 03 - Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is[...]

2CW Older, Fatter, Balder Results

2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: [...] Oct 03 - 2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: [...]

WWE Files Trademarks For "RAW Rebound" and "SmackDown Breakdown"

WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows: &[...] Oct 03 - WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows: &[...]

AAW Defining Moment Results

AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to [...] Oct 03 - AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to [...]

Nicole Savoy Carted Out On Stretcher At MLW Fightland, Updates Fans On Injury

During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on [...] Oct 03 - During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on [...]

Lance Storm Tweets About Having His First Pro Wrestling Match 31 Years Ago

Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit dr[...] Oct 03 - Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit dr[...]

Liv Morgan Discusses How Ruby Soho Has Helped Give Her More Self-Confidence

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW st[...] Oct 03 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW st[...]

Jinder Mahal Discusses WWE's Ability to Create New Stars

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassi[...] Oct 03 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassi[...]