Paul Walter Hauser Got AEW References Put Into Queenpins Movie

Paul Walter Hauser may be the first person to properly include AEW references into a major Hollywood motion picture.

Many wrestling promotions have appeared in film. From WWF/WWE, to WCW, to ROH and so on.

However, AEW is a fairly new company, so this might be the first time it has happened.

Hauser appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast where he discussed this.

"I got this part in this movie, and I saw there were WWE references in the movie. They were in there because they had another guy before me who dropped out, and then I signed on, but I read the script, and I go, 'Can we change this to AEW? I happen to know the owner, I could probably get you a decent deal with the licensing and the images.' They go, 'Yeah, let us know if we can do that. That'd be great.' If you watch the movie 'Queenpins,' you will see, what I believe, is the first film in Hollywood to feature AEW in the film."

Hauser revealed that he actually wants to compete in a celebrity match.