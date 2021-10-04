WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The IIconics Pitched NXT Return Before WWE Release

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 04, 2021

The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before she was released.

“I actually asked to go back and it was kind of, you know, it ‘was being looked into,’ is what I was told and then I got released.”

She mentioned that she wanted to have a babyface run in WWE.

“Yeah, I mean, we would have loved to explore what it would be like to be the good guys. But on top of that, like when, when we kind of came back, we had a little bit of a hiatus, and we came back early 2020 and we were kind of in the championship story. I wish we got to stay in that a bit longer because that was my favorite era of us. I think it was our best combination of who we are as people and as characters and then the fact that we could still go in championship matches, as well. I would have liked to have taken more time with that.”

McKay then followed up.

“Yeah, I would have loved to I mean, and this, people know now that you know, there were talks of us feuding with the Bellas when we won the championships. I would have loved to do that. I think that would have put us on a whole different level, being able to work with them both of those extraordinary women. So that’s always something that is bittersweet that it never happened. Yeah, but just the thought that that was a possibility is still really cool.”

Source: fightful.com
