The IIconics Pitched NXT Return Before WWE Release

The former IIconics (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were interviewed by Cageside Seats recently, where Lee discussed having pitched an NXT return before she was released.

“I actually asked to go back and it was kind of, you know, it ‘was being looked into,’ is what I was told and then I got released.”

She mentioned that she wanted to have a babyface run in WWE.

“Yeah, I mean, we would have loved to explore what it would be like to be the good guys. But on top of that, like when, when we kind of came back, we had a little bit of a hiatus, and we came back early 2020 and we were kind of in the championship story. I wish we got to stay in that a bit longer because that was my favorite era of us. I think it was our best combination of who we are as people and as characters and then the fact that we could still go in championship matches, as well. I would have liked to have taken more time with that.”

McKay then followed up.