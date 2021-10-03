WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 03 - Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...]
Oct 03
UWN Primtime Live (10/2) Supercard Results UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and H[...]
Oct 03 - UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and H[...]
Oct 03 - During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the event. "We do an interview process with everybod[...]
Oct 03 - Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-he[...]
Oct 03
2CW Older, Fatter, Balder Results 2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: Ted Goodz def. Warhorse Dalton Castle def. Col[...]
Oct 03 - 2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: Ted Goodz def. Warhorse Dalton Castle def. Col[...]
Oct 03 - WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows: “Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration[...]
Oct 03
AAW Defining Moment Results AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad[...]
Oct 03 - AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad[...]
Oct 03 - During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on her condition following the incident. Sorry to [...]
Oct 03 - Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit draw with @IAmJericho I also took part in the Royal [...]
Oct 03 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) has helped Liv [...]
Oct 03 - According to a report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com, one of Monday Night Raw's latest draft picks, the legendary Rey Mysterio, is reportedly not cleared to perform in the ring at [...]
Oct 03 - All Elite Wrestling star Diamante has revealed that she and Kiera Hogan were seemingly followed to their hotel room last night by two strange men who had seen them by the hot tub area earlier in the d[...]
Oct 03
SmackDown (10/1/2021) Overnight Ratings The most recent episode of SmackDown this past Friday night drew an average of 2.120 million viewers according to Spoiler TV, which is up from last Friday’s SmackDown episode which did an averag[...]
Oct 03 - The most recent episode of SmackDown this past Friday night drew an average of 2.120 million viewers according to Spoiler TV, which is up from last Friday’s SmackDown episode which did an averag[...]
Oct 02
OVW Coming To Action Channel Tonight OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]
Oct 02 - OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]
Oct 02 - WWE Network is now available in Canada without an existing subscription to cable. Previously, those in Canadian would be required to have a cable package to subscribe to the WWE Network. Rogers Commu[...]
Oct 02 - Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...]
Oct 02 - Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...]
Oct 02 - During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...]
Oct 02 - During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...]
Oct 02 - Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...]
Oct 02 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...]
Oct 02 - Sports Net Now and Rogers Communication have put out a press release for their new SN Now Premium bundle that offers Sportsnet content, NHL Live, and the WWE Network together for Canadian viewers. De[...]