Rhea Ripley Admits She Was "Standoffish" About Nikki ASH Pairing

Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH.

“At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-hearted and positive. Sometimes you just need someone like that behind you, especially when you’re someone like me who just goes out there and brutalizes people. Sometimes I need to calm down a little bit, so I’m glad to have Nikki by my side.”

Ripley says she's been enjoying the tag run.

“To be honest, I’m having the time of my life right now in this tag team. It’s a lot of fun. I do miss singles competition and do love it, but there are always times for a change. Right now, I think the fact we won the women’s tag team championship is truly incredible. And to do it with someone like Nikki and was in NXT when I first started. I really looked up to her. To hold these titles with her is truly extraordinary.”

Ripley also spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp.