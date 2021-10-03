WWE Files Trademarks For "RAW Rebound" and "SmackDown Breakdown"

“Mark For: SMACKDOWN BREAKDOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

“Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows:

Pat McAfee Talks Suffering Injury In First Wrestling Match

Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...] Oct 03 - Pat McAfee was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed he assumes he'll have at least one more match in WWE. “I mean first minute I’m in that match, I do a moonsau[...]

UWN Primtime Live (10/2) Supercard Results

UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and H[...] Oct 03 - UWN brought us their Primetime Live Supercard event, which aired FITE TV. The show took place from the Commmerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and H[...]

EC3 Discusses Free The Narrative Vetting Process, Final Words Are "I Wanna Free John Cena."

During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the event. "We do an interview process with everybod[...] Oct 03 - During an interview with Fightful, the man behind EC3's Free The Narrative event spoke about the vetting process for picking talent to appear at the event. "We do an interview process with everybod[...]

Rhea Ripley Admits She Was "Standoffish" About Nikki ASH Pairing

Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-he[...] Oct 03 - Rhea Ripley was interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about teaming with Nikki ASH. “At first I was a little bit standoffish. But she is growing on me. She is such a good person, warm-he[...]

2CW Older, Fatter, Balder Results

2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: Ted Goodz def. Warhorse Dalton Castle def. Col[...] Oct 03 - 2CW held their Older, Fatter, Balder event from the Alien Opera House in Syracuse, New York. The event aired on YouTube. The results are as follows: Ted Goodz def. Warhorse Dalton Castle def. Col[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For "RAW Rebound" and "SmackDown Breakdown"

WWE has filed two new trademarks relating to RAW and SmackDown, seemingly for either segments or supplementary shows. The filings are as follows: "Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration[...] Oct 03

AAW Defining Moment Results

AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad[...] Oct 03 - AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad[...]

Nicole Savoy Carted Out On Stretcher At MLW Fightland, Updates Fans On Injury

During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on her condition following the incident. Sorry to [...] Oct 03 - During the recent MLW Fightland event, Nicole Savoy was taken out on a stretcher due to suffering an injury. Savoy took to Twitter to update fans on her condition following the incident. Sorry to [...]

Lance Storm Tweets About Having His First Pro Wrestling Match 31 Years Ago

Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit draw with @IAmJericho I also took part in the Royal [...] Oct 03 - Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm posted the following on Twitter: 31 years ago today I made my pro wrestling debut going to a time limit draw with @IAmJericho I also took part in the Royal [...]

Liv Morgan Discusses How Ruby Soho Has Helped Give Her More Self-Confidence

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) has helped Liv [...] Oct 03 - WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) has helped Liv [...]

Jinder Mahal Discusses WWE's Ability to Create New Stars

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes and discussed whe[...] Oct 03 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes and discussed whe[...]

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Not Cleared to Compete At This Time

According to a report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com, one of Monday Night Raw's latest draft picks, the legendary Rey Mysterio, is reportedly not cleared to perform in the ring at [...] Oct 03 - According to a report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com, one of Monday Night Raw's latest draft picks, the legendary Rey Mysterio, is reportedly not cleared to perform in the ring at [...]

AEW's Diamante and Kiera Hogan Reveal That They Were Seemingly Followed to Their Hotel Room by Two Strange Men

All Elite Wrestling star Diamante has revealed that she and Kiera Hogan were seemingly followed to their hotel room last night by two strange men who had seen them by the hot tub area earlier in the d[...] Oct 03 - All Elite Wrestling star Diamante has revealed that she and Kiera Hogan were seemingly followed to their hotel room last night by two strange men who had seen them by the hot tub area earlier in the d[...]

SmackDown (10/1/2021) Overnight Ratings

The most recent episode of SmackDown this past Friday night drew an average of 2.120 million viewers according to Spoiler TV, which is up from last Friday’s SmackDown episode which did an averag[...] Oct 03 - The most recent episode of SmackDown this past Friday night drew an average of 2.120 million viewers according to Spoiler TV, which is up from last Friday’s SmackDown episode which did an averag[...]

OVW Coming To Action Channel Tonight

OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...] Oct 02 - OVW has put out a press release announcing that they are heading to the Action Channel starting tonight at 10pm eastern time. You can check out the press release here: OVW Wrestling joins the Actio[...]

WWE Network Now Available In Canada Without Subscription To Cable

WWE Network is now available in Canada without an existing subscription to cable. Previously, those in Canadian would be required to have a cable package to subscribe to the WWE Network. Rogers Commu[...] Oct 02 - WWE Network is now available in Canada without an existing subscription to cable. Previously, those in Canadian would be required to have a cable package to subscribe to the WWE Network. Rogers Commu[...]

Update On Rumors Of Bray Wyatt Signing With IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...] Oct 02 - Fightful Select is reporting that Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) currently does not have a deal in place with IMPACT Wrestling and is not even close to any kind of agreement, disp[...]

Killswitch Engage Almost Did Roderick Strong's NXT Theme

Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...] Oct 02 - Killswitch Engage is a known band among wrestling fans, having provided "This Fire Burns" for CM Punk as well as various indy themes. Roderick Strong used their song "The End of Heartache" for a while[...]

EJ Nduka On The Forbidden Door: "If that door opens, I'm walking through full speed."

EJ Nduka was a guest on Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he discussed much of the happenings going on in MLW. “MLW’s doing a good job at getting some of these free agents that are in the poo[...] Oct 02 - EJ Nduka was a guest on Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he discussed much of the happenings going on in MLW. “MLW’s doing a good job at getting some of these free agents that are in the poo[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Dana White Wanted Him To Face Daniel Puder In UFC

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...] Oct 02 - During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about an offer he got from Dana White to balance both pro wrestling and MMA. “When I left WWE, I started traini[...]

Matt Riddle Calls Randy Orton His "Spirit Guide"

Matt Riddle was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he discussed the biggest lessons he's learned since joining the WWE's main roster. “I’d say the biggest lessons are th[...] Oct 02 - Matt Riddle was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he discussed the biggest lessons he's learned since joining the WWE's main roster. “I’d say the biggest lessons are th[...]

WWE Draft: More Names Moved To RAW and SmackDown Today, Tag Team Split

During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...] Oct 02 - During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown. The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who wil[...]

Liv Morgan Talks Building Confidence, Says Ruby Soho Helped Her

Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...] Oct 02 - Liv Morgan was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where she discussed feeling more confident with herself in WWE. “I think just over time and having different opportunities. I feel like leading up[...]

Adam Cole Was Disappointed With WWF Attitude Video Game As A Kid

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...] Oct 02 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he discussed how disappointed he was with the WWF Attitude video game when it came out. "The most disappointed I've ever been [...]