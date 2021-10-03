AAW Defining Moment Results
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 03, 2021
AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night.
The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad Boricua.
Ace Perry def. Brayden Lee and Dante Leon and Jah C and Jake Lander and Karam
Ren Jones def. Jigsaw
AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane def. Ace Austin and Myron Reed
AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Jake Something & Stallion Rogers def. Larry D & Shane Mercer
AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay def. Christi Jaynes and Skye Blue. Aramis & Laredo Kid def. Arez & Gringo Loco
Gnarls Garvin def. Sean Logan
Russ Jones def. Gnarls Garvin
Double Dog Collar & Chain Match: InFAMy (Joeasa & Robin Steele) def. The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) Fred Yehi & Josh Alexander def. Mat Fitchett & Schaff
AAW Defining Moment Results AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night. The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to
