AAW Defining Moment Results

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 03, 2021

AAW Defining Moment took place at Merrionette Park, Illinois this past Friday night.

The event featured an appearance by The Sandman, who arrived to save Christi Jaynes from a beatdown by La Sociedad Boricua.

  • Ace Perry def. Brayden Lee and Dante Leon and Jah C and Jake Lander and Karam
  • Ren Jones def. Jigsaw
  • AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane def. Ace Austin and Myron Reed
  • AAW Tag Team Championships Match: Jake Something & Stallion Rogers def. Larry D & Shane Mercer
  • AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay def. Christi Jaynes and Skye Blue.
  • Aramis & Laredo Kid def. Arez & Gringo Loco
  • Gnarls Garvin def. Sean Logan
  • Russ Jones def. Gnarls Garvin
  • Double Dog Collar & Chain Match: InFAMy (Joeasa & Robin Steele) def. The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner)
  • Fred Yehi & Josh Alexander def. Mat Fitchett & Schaff
