Liv Morgan Discusses How Ruby Soho Has Helped Give Her More Self-Confidence

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and discussed how former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) has helped Liv with her self-confidence as an on-air performer:

Throughout my friendship with her, everyone has self-doubts, everyone has moments where they just don’t feel their best. I feel like the constant pain with me was like, maybe I don’t feel good enough. I secretly don’t feel good enough. Ruby would always be like, ‘You don’t even know how good you are. These people don’t know even how good you are.’ She just would be so supportive. She would be really good for my self-confidence and my self-belief.

Still, I have moments where I’m lacking confidence or self-esteem and I just talk to Ruby and I’ll just be like, ‘Dude, I’m going through it right now.’ She’ll give me that confirmation and validation that I’m not really looking for, but hearing it from her, it just puts me at ease. I believe in her so much and I’m like, ‘OK.’ She’s been so supportive every single week. She texts me before all my segments like, ‘I’m watching you, good luck, I love you. You’re the best.’ I’m like, ‘Yes. Ruby is watching. I got this, I’m the best. She said so, so it’s real.’ She just helped me believe in myself a lot and just know that I might be the shit.